McFarlane Toys Unleashes the Fear with Batman Begins Scarecrow The Dark Knight Trilogy comes to life as McFarlane Toys puts fear back into Gotham with another brand new DC Multiverse figure

McFarlane Toys new Build-A-Figure wave is taking fans all the way back to The Dark Knight Trilogy. A variety of villains are coming to life from the franchise, including the return of Dr. Johnathan Crane from Batman Begins. This psychotic doctor is ready to help spread fear around Gotham as Scarecrow, and it is up to Batman to stop him. McFarlane Toys brings the Scarecrow to life in his full costumed appearance, mask, and all. This dual-sculpted design is very intriguing, and the textured detail is well down for this villain. He will come with an extra pair of hands to help him dish out his Fear Gas and will be a necessary figure to build that The Dark Knight Rises Bane Build-A-Figure. Pre-orders are already live for Scarecrow and the rest of the figures right here for $24.99 each. The Dark Knight Trilogy DC Multiverse wave is set for April 2023 and also features Two-Face, Batman, and The Joker.

"There Is Nothing to Fear but Fear Itself." – Scarecrow

"As a young child, Jonathan Crane was subjected to sick and twisted experiments on fear conducted by his own father. Emotionally scarred and mentally unstable from the ordeal, Crane spent his childhood living in fear until he made an important realization— if he could control fear, it would never again control him. Over time, this interest in fear become an obsession. Graduating from college with a doctorate in psychology and specialty in phobias, Jonathan began experimenting on others, subjecting them to a hallucinogenic fear toxin he developed that brought out their worst nightmares. Although Batman has developed a number of remedies to counteract these toxins, Crane is constantly improving upon his formula, creating more potent and deadlier versions."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off The Dark Knight Trilogy

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of The Dark Knight Trilogy Build-a line will assemble Bane

Scarecrow comes with alternate hands, Bane build-a figure arms and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

