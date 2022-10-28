Hasbro Debuts Dungeons & Dragons Transforming D20 Dicelings

Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves is putting the world of D&D back into the mainstream media since Stranger Things. Hasbro has taken up the license to dish out new collectors for fans. Some of these new goodies were showcased over the recent 1027 Hasbro Pulse event, which included the debut of D&D Dicelings. Your D20 dice are about to get a monstrous upgrade as Hasbro reveals transforming dice. Four monsters have been announced with a Red Dragon, Black Dragon, Owlbear, and the Beholder. In roughly 8 steps, your Dungeons & Dragons D20 becomes a monster adding even more possibilities to your play. If your Dungeon Master allows, these mighty dice could change up your game as you add a new collection to your own lair. Each of these Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves Dicelings is priced at $13.99 each and set for a March 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out some of Hasbro's other D&D collectibles.

Roll a 20 and Transform with Hasbro's Dicelings

"Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves D&D Dicelings – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $13.99/Available: Spring 2023). Roll for transformation! The fiery Red Dragon, Owlbear, Beholder, and Black Dragon are one of many of the monsters that populate the realms of Dungeons & Dragons. With Dicelings, now you can collect a whole new type D&D action figure: one that you can change from a giant d20 to a monster and back again! "

CHANGING MONSTER DICE: Change this Dungeons & Dragons Dicelings die from monster form to giant d20 form and back again

INSPIRED BY DUNGEONS & DRAGONS HONOR AMONG THIEVES: Keep an eye out for the D&D movie

INSTRUCTIONS INCLUDED: 8 Steps to convert from large d20 to dragon

PLAY OR DISPLAY IN EITHER FORM: Just don't use this d20 for your tabletop game!