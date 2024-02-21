Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, the eternals

Hasbro Debuts New Marvel Comics The Eternals Ikaris Marvel Legends

Get ready to expand your Marvel Legends collection once again as Hasbro debuts their latest comic book inspired wave

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Ikaris Marvel Legends figure inspired by The Eternals comics.

Collectible set includes swappable hands and a part to build Marvel's Zabu.

Ikaris action figure available for pre-order starting 2/22, with a release in May 2024.

Complete your set with additional figures like Thor's Black Winter and Red Widow.

Ikaris is a member of an ancient and powerful race of superhumans known as The Eternals inside Marvel Comics. The Eternals were created by the cosmic beings known as the Celestials, along with Deviants. First introduced in The Eternals #1 in 1976, Ikaris stands as one of the most formidable warriors amongst his race, and he possesses incredible strength, speed, and durability, along with the ability to manipulate cosmic energy. This being can even fly and shoot powerful energy blasts from his eyes, making him a powerful Marvel Comics hero to have on your team. Now Hasbro has debuted their latest Marvel Legends wave that is packed with legendary Marvel Comics characters, including Ikaris.

Leaping right off the pages of Marvel Comics, this Eternal is ready to take down any Deviants, X-Men, or Avengers that get in his way. Ikaris will just come with some swappable hands and a piece to build Marvel's Zabu. We have recently seen Sersi in the Black Knight two-pack, so fans can also start to build a comic book inspired wave of Eternals in their collection. Pre-orders for Ikaris arrive on 2/22 at 1 PM EST at most online retailers like Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with a May 2024 release.

Bring Home Ikaris from The Eternals with Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IKARIS – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99| Available: May 2024). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Ikaris figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Eternals comics. Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 2 accessories and 1 Marvel's Zabu Build-A-Figure piece."

"Look for Black Winter (Thor), Wolfsbane, Ka-Zar, Red Widow, and Marvel's Cable to complete the additional figure (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Eternals comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures. Available for preorder 2/22 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!