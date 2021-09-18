McFarlane Toys Unleashes Warhammer 40K Genestealer Figures

Nightmares come to life as McFarlane Toys brings two deadly genestealers to life for their popular Warhammer 40,000 toy line. Kicking things off first is the Tyranid Genestealer that is fully detailed, stands 7" tall as well as 22 points of articulation. The amount of detail on this gruesome beast is pretty amazing and will be a deadly new addition to any Warhammer collection. We then get introduced to yet another Artist Proof figure with the Ymgarl Generstealer, who is just as deadly as our previous release. The Artist Proof figure is showcased in a classic matte grey deco to allow Warhammer fans to paint and design this beast how they like, just like in the table top game. Both Genestealers are priced at $19.99, set to release in November 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Tyranid Genestealer – Genestealers are legendarily ferocious close combat opponents, with lightning fast reflexes and deadly claws, capable of ripping through adamantium. They have their own brood telepathy enabling them to function outside the range of the hive mind."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Warhammer 40,000 Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes a base

Figure is showcased in Warhammer 40,000 themed window box packaging

"Ymgarl Genestealer (Artist Proof) – Genestealers are legendarily ferocious close combat opponents, with lightning fast reflexes and deadly claws, capable of ripping through adamantium. They have their own brood telepathy enabling them to function outside the range of the hive mind."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Warhammer 40,000 Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Figure is classic matte grey to allow consumer to paint and customize their figure like classic Warhammer 40,000 minifigures

Includes a base

Figure is showcased in Warhammer 40,000 themed window box packaging