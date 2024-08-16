Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: dick tracy, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Unveils New Dick Tracy One:12 Figure with The Blank

Mezco Toyz is back with another classic villain as they expand their growing Dick Tracy collection as The Blank is up to no good

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils new Dick Tracy One:12 figure featuring the villain The Blank.

Inspired by the 1930s comic, The Blank boasts a featureless face and criminal mastermind persona.

The figure includes two head sculpts, a fedora, trench coat, and an array of weapons.

Priced at $112, fans can join the waitlist for this Mezco Toyz exclusive.

Dick Tracy made his debut all the way back in 1931 in a newspaper comic strip and is a tough, no-nonsense detective. Known for his square jaw, yellow trench coat, and advanced crime-fighting gadgets, Dick Tracy battles criminals who plague the city. These villains are not your average array of characters, and Mezco Toyz has been faithfully bringing this world to life with their One:12 Collective line. Fans can now add a new villain t their Dick Tracy collection as Frank Redrum, also known as The Blank, has arrived.

Inspired by his original 1930s comic strip design, The Blank comes to life featuring his signature featureless face look. The Blank is a criminal mastermind and uses the tools of deception and disguise to accomplish his schemes. Coming right out of the comic, The Blank features two head sculpts, a fedora, a trench coat, and a variety of weapons to get the job done. Priced at $112.00, Dick Tracy fans can join the current waitlist for this Mezco Toyz exclusive.

Mezco Toyz Dick Tracy One:12 Collection Figure – The Blank

"Known as a mysterious killer without a face, The Blank is ready to unleash his revenge scheme as he joins the One:12 Collective lineup! Inspired by his 1930s comic strip appearance, the One:12 Collective The Blank is outfitted in a 2-piece suit, complete with a dress shirt, striped tie, and a fedora. The faceless felon features two interchangeable head portraits—his signature "no face" disguise and a revealed, disfigured face of Frank Redrum."

"The Blank comes fully armed, willing to do whatever it takes to exact his revenge, carrying an arsenal of weapons including a pistol, a revolver, a shotgun, a switchblade, dynamite, and multiple FXs. After his escape from prison, Frank Redrum adopted the identity of "The Blank" and vowed revenge against his former allies. Will Dick Tracy stop him in time?"

