Jazwares Unveils New Star Wars Micro Squadron Galaxy The Ghost

Blast off into a galaxy far, far away with the Star Wars Micro Squadron Galaxy from Jazwares as a new ship has arrived

Article Summary Unveiling Jazwares' Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron The Ghost, due July 2024.

The detailed model includes Hera, Kanan, Zeb, and Sabine micro figures.

Ezra and Chopper are missing, hinting at future Phantom releases.

Features include lights, sounds, and compartments faithful to Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars fans are still a few months away before Hasbro's The Vintage Collection The Ghost arrives in hands. In the meantime, for collectors who love Star Wars: Rebels but want something a little smaller for your collection, then Jazwares is here. The Ghost has exited Hyperspace with a brand new Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron release. Measuring 12" tall and 16" long, this ship is loaded with detail and comes with four 1" micro figures. This will consist of Hera Syndulla, Kanan Jarrus, Zeb, and Sabine Wren. Oddly enough, Ezra and Chopper are missing for this set, so maybe they will be most likely including the the upcoming Phantom Shuttle or Phantom II Micro Galaxy Squadron releases. The ship features an opening cockpit, living quarters, a common room, and so much more. To make things even better, The Ghost will have lights and sound, bringing the ship faithfully to life. Jazwares Star Wars The Ghost Micro Galaxy is set for a July 2024 release for $59.99.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron The Ghost

"As the GALACTIC EMPIRE tightened its grip on Lothal, a band of freedom fighters known as the SPECTRES rose to liberate the planet. These unlikely heroes would go on to become a major piece of the REBEL ALLIANCE and achieved numerous victories in their powerful starship: the Ghost."

"Ignite their imagination with motion and button activated lights and sounds for rotating laser turrets, engines, hyperdrive, airlocks, cockpit, and landing gear, a common room and crew quarters with space for numerous micro figure accessories, a hidden engine room with space for an astromech, front loading ramp with space for speeder storage, two starfighter class attachment clips, interactive rear docking for PHANTOM SHUTTLE and PHANTOM II (sold separately), and authentic details from STAR WARS REBELS."

