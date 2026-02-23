Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: avengers, hot toys, marvel

New Limited Artisan Avengers: Age of Ultron Thor Coming Soon

New 1/6 scale figures are on the way from Hot Toys including a Avengers: Age of Ultron Artisan Edition God of Thunder

Figure features a new Chris Hemsworth sculpt, rolling eyeballs, rooted wool hair, and realistic details.

Includes interchangeable arms, LED Mjolnir, removable wired cape, swappable hands, and lightning effects.

Limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide, with pre-orders opening soon exclusively through Sideshow Collectibles.

Hot Toys continues to resist the Marvel Cinematic Universe with yet another new 1/6 scale figure. A new Iron Man Mark XLIII figure is already on the way, allowing fans to relive the fight against Ultron. However, every Avenger needs backup, so Hot Toys has also revealed their new Avengers: Age of Ultron 1/6th Artisan Edition Thor, which is limited to only 3000 pieces. Inspired by Chris Hemsworth's portrayal as the God of Thunder, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with rolling eyeballs, realistic skin texture, a detailed beard, and rooted wool hair styled in braided waves.

Hot Toys has also given this god two interchangeable arm sets with a silicone shirtless and armored design. A newly developed Mjolnir is also included with an electroplated finish and an LED light-up feature. Thor is ready for battle with this impressive figure with a faithful Asgardian costume, removable wired red cape, swappable hands, and a variety of lightning effects. Pre-orders are live for $435 on Sideshow Collectibles, so reserve one for your MCU collection before it's too late.

Avengers: Age of Ultron – Thor (Artisan Edition)

"In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor Odinson returns with a more grounded presence, having lingered among mortals since The Dark World. He wields Mjølnir with thunderous power while grappling with visions of cosmic threats, Infinity Stones, and the Avengers' uncertain future, blending regal might with hints of introspection amid the battle against Ultron."

"Hot Toys proudly presents the highly anticipated 1/6th scale Thor Collectible Figure (Artisan Edition). The newly developed head sculpt features separate rolling eyeballs, a detailed beard, and lifelike skin textures to perfectly capture Chris Hemsworth's portrayal. Elevating this Artisan Edition is Thor's meticulously implanted long blonde hairstyle, expertly styled from wool material into flowing waves with braided sections and hair tie details."

