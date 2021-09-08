Dark Horse Has The Power With New Masters of the Universe Prints

Mattel and Dark Horse Direct announced today a new element in the continuation of their partnership that has been going on since 2014, beginning with the publication of the Art of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe by Tim and Steve Seeley. Since then, Mattel and Dark Horse have produced several books, including a mini-comics collection from the original toys, a collection of the little-known newspaper strips the and overview books detailing the long backstories all the characters have and the many toys that have been released.

This year, Dark Horse took this relationship a step further and gained the comic book rights as well, taking over from DC in producing new original comic book content. Dark Horse began with a new mini-series serving as a prelude for the new Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, with four issues, planned and each having two covers.

The covers for #1 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation comic series will be receiving exclusive 11×17 prints produced and sold exclusively by Dark Horse.

Pre-orders for the prints are already live, with the main cover by Stjepan Sejic for pre-order here and the variant overdrawn by Mike Mignola for sale here. Both prints will only be available to pre-order until Monday, September 13th, at 5 PM. Each will measure 11×17, be hand-numbered on archival paper, and ship priority mail in the United States poly bagged and boarded. Customers are only allowed to order two, and the prints will ship out between October to November of 2021. Be aware, though, that since these are "fine art prints," the price is almost twice what one would pay at a convention but still cheaper than prints sold by Sideshow, with each print being $39.99 plus priority mail shipping in the United States, being about $12 to $16, and that is before any taxes are calculated. Once the pre-orders are closed, that will be it.

The original press release is below:

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Dark Horse Direct announced today an exclusive line of high end, limited-edition lithograph prints of the comic covers for the Masters of the Universe: Revelation comic series written by Kevin Smith (Clerks, Dogma), Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen, Superman: Man of Tomorrow). The comics served as a prequel to Netflix and Mattel Television's critically acclaimed animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Printed on 11" x 17" archival paper, the first two prints of the line will be the Stjepan Sejic (He-Man: The Eternity War), and Mike Mignola (Hellboy) variant covers from Masters of the Universe: Revelation #1, the first of four comics released. These limited-edition, numbered prints will be printed to pre-orders, never to be reproduced, making them true collector's pieces.

Pre-orders for the prints are open now here for the Stjepan Sejic cover and here for the Mike Mignola with Dave Stewart cover and will close at 5:00 PM PST September 13. Each print will retail for $39.99. We have the power!