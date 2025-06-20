Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys, punisher

McFarlane Toys Unveils Exclusive The Punisher War Journal 1:6 Statue

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as a new selection of collectible statues are coming soon from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a 1:6 Marvel The Punisher statue inspired by War Journal #8 artwork

This collectible features Frank Castle in his iconic black and white suit with heavy weaponry

Available exclusively at Walmart for $59.99, with pre-orders open and a July 2025 release date

Includes an art card, comic synopsis, and is part of the ongoing McFarlane Marvel Collectibles line

Frank Castle, better known as The Punisher, is one of Marvel Comics' most iconic antiheroes. He was introduced back in 1974 with The Amazing Spider-Man #129. Fueled by vengeance after the tragic murder of his family, Castle declares a one-man war on crime, wielding military precision and a lethal arsenal. His skull emblem has become a symbol of unrelenting force, making him a complex figure of both admiration and plenty of controversy. Frank Castle is an iconic part of the more grounded-level superheroes in Marvel Comics, like Spider-Man, Daredevil, Ghost Rider, and Blade, who is now coming to life from McFarlane Toys.

That is right, The Punisher is part of the next Marvel Comics set of statues that are arriving from McFarlane Toys in 12" format. Releasing as a Walmart Exclusive, this new 1/6 scale statue features the artwork of The Punisher: War Journal #8. However, a reprint of War Journal #6 is included, featuring the artwork from #8, which is quite interesting. Loaded with heavy weapons, his iconic black and white outfit, and sleek white hand band, Frank Castle is ready for war. Pre-orders for this new Marvel Comics 1/6 scale statue are already live for $59.99 with a July 2025 release date. Be on the lookout for the new 1/6 scale release, like Marvel Tales Spider-Man and Deadpool.

Marvel Collection 1:6 The Punisher – McFarlane Toys

"Marvel 12in collectible statue – The Punisher (War Journal #8). The face to face you've all been waiting for as ex-Hydra and AIM agents work together to bring down the Punisher. Plus, Frank is up against a soldier who is more like him than either of the realize."

1:6th Scale posed figure with environmental base and backdrop scene

Includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on back

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!