McFarlane Toys Unveils New Animated Batman Wave with Lock-Up BAF

McFarlane Toys has unveiled Wave 2 of their Batman: The Animated Series Build-A-Figure line featuring Lock-Up as the buildable figure

McFarlane Toys and DC Direct are back with a brand new wave of action figures based around the hit cartoon Batman: The Animated Series. This line of figures is a Target Exclusive release and features a Build-a-Figure gimmick. Wave 1 is on shelves now and features Batman, Robin, Mister Freeze, and Scarecrow, with the Condiment King being the Build-A-Figure. For Wave 2, things get a little deadlier as Lock-Up is ready to bring crime and punishment to the streets of Gotham. Lyle Bolton seemed like the answer to Arkham Asylum's problem when they needed a new Head of Security. However, after taking up the job, he pushed the boundaries of the law to its fullest extent and used any means necessary to keep the prisoners in line.

After the treatment of his prisoners is noticed, he is fired but then takes up a new profession as a new villain of Gotham City known as Lock-Up. Collecting Wave 2 of McFarlane's and DC Direct new wave of Batman: The Animated Series figures will bring his big bad home. He features a design and outfit right from the hit animated sires and comes with a baton to dish out pain. Batman: The Animated Series fans will have to collect Batman (Blind as a Bat), Riddler, Joker, and Commissioner Gordon figures to build this figure, with each figure getting a $29.99 price tag. The entire wave is a Target Exclusive and is set for a late January 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Lock-Up is Ready to Dish Out Justice with DC Direct

"Collect all 6″ scale figures from the Batman: The Animated Series Build-a line including Batman (Blind as a Bat), The Joker (Trench Coat), The Riddler, and James Gordon to construct Lock-Up!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

