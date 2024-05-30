Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kaiyodo, ninja gaiden

New Ninja Gaiden Ryu Hayabusa Revoltech Arrives from Kiayodo

Ryu Hayabusa from the Ninja Gaiden video game franchise has returned for a new Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure

Equipped with the Dragon Sword, shurikens and other iconic gear from Ninja Gaiden.

Figure offers exceptional detail and dynamic articulation for collectors.

Available for pre-order at $119.99, set to release in February 2025.

The Ninja Gaiden series is a beloved action-adventure franchise that arrived on gamers' screens back in 1988. At the center of the series is Ryu Hayabusa, a master ninja from the Dragon Clan. Ryu has been characterized by his exceptional agility, combat skills, and the iconic Dragon Sword he wields. Ryu's journey started with the original Ninja Gaiden arcade game. However, the series gained significant popularity with its NES trilogy as he battled against supernatural forces and sinister organizations to avenge his father's death. Many fans will know about his arrival in the modern gaming era with the 2004 reboot of the Xbox Ninja Gaiden, which revitalized the franchise with advanced graphics, deeper combat mechanics, and a darker narrative.

This fast-paced action now gets to come home as Kaiyodo brings Ryu Hayabusa to life with their newest Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure. Kaiyodo has faithfully brought Ryu to life with his signature ninja outfit and plenty of accessories. This will include the Dragon Sword, shurikens, swappable armored arms and legs, and a chain weapon. Ninja Gaiden fans will be pleased with this new Revoltech figure, which is priced at $119.99 with a February 2025 release. Pre-orders are already starting to arrive on Fan Channel sites like Big Bad Toy Store.

Ninja Gaiden Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech NR052 Ryu Hayabusa

"From the legendary video game series Ninja Gaiden comes the next entry in the fan favorite Amazing Yamaguchi line: the ninja master Ryu Hayabusa! Seen dressed in his iconic ninja warrior outfit, this action figure comes with a wide range of accessories and features dynamic articulation. Order your figure today before he disappears into the shadows forever!"

Product Features

5.51 inches tall (14cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Ninja Gaiden video game series

Part of the Amazing Yamaguchi line

Features premium articulation

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Ryu Hayabusa figure

Alternate pair of arms

5 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Pair of boots

Dragon Sword

Chain weapon

2 Shurikens

Stand

