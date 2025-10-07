Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Brings Back Batgirl with New DC Comics Digital Figure

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys as they fully prepare for Walmart Collector Con with even more exclusive DC Comics figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batgirl digital figure exclusive for Walmart Collector Con.

This Batgirl showcases her classic purple and yellow suit, inspired by iconic comic and TV appearances.

The 7-inch action figure features ultra articulation, grappling accessories, and a digital collectible.

Pre-orders launch October 10 for $27.99, celebrating Barbara Gordon’s legacy in the DC universe.

The most iconic version of Batgirl is Barbara Gordon, who debuted in Detective Comics #359 (1967. She was created by William Dozier, Gardner Fox, and Carmine Infantino and was introduced as the daughter of Gotham's Police Commissioner James Gordon. Barbara takes on the Batgirl persona to fight crime alongside Batman and Robin, with her original costume featuring a gray bodysuit with a blue cape. However, her purple and yellow suit gained fame from its debut in the live-action 1960s "Batman" TV series, worn by Yvonne Craig.

Her suit has changed over the decades with DC Comics, but purple always seemed to stick, like with The New 52 reboot (2011) and later Batgirl of Burnside (2014), and now with McFarlane Toys. A new DC Comics Classic Batgirl figure is joining their DC Digital figure line, which will use the same body as the Batman: Three Jokers Batgirl. This version will also feature the same accessories with a batarang and grapple gun, but will now feature a new purple and yellow deco. The figure will also come with a McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible to keep your collection alive on the internet. Pre-orders are set to arrive at the Walmart Collector Con on 10/10 at 10 AM EST for $27.99.

Batgirl (DC Direct: Classic) 7" Action Figure w/ Digital Collectible

"By day, Barbara Gordon is the bookish daughter of the Gotham City Police Commissioner, Jim Gordon. By night, Barbara dons a cape and cowl as Batgirl, committed to justice like her father. While her Utility Belt is equipped with Batarangs and other crime-fighting gadgets, her greatest tools are her brilliant mind and her unwavering determination. Batgirl is an expert martial artist and gymnast, trained in part by Batman, who's extremely athletic and agile. Her eidetic memory, heightened intelligence, and advanced knowledge of computers makes her a natural leader and skilled crime fighter."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Batgirl includes a Grapple Launcher, Batarang and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

