Scarecrow Brings the Fear to McFarlane's New Animated Batman Wave

Things are about to get animated as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new set of Batman The Animated Series figures

Many DC Comics fans out there will say that Batman: The Animated Series is one of the best shows for the Caped Crusader. They would not be wrong either; the WB Animation team created a legendary cartoon with some of the best portrayals of heroes and villains in it. McFarlane Toys is bringing this legacy cartoon to life with a new action figure wave with a Build-A-Figure element. Batman kicked off this wave first (seen here), with Robin not far behind, but now the villains are rising. Scarecrow is ready to unleash some fear on Gotham once again with a fantastic new release. Jonathan Crane will get a unique animated figure with two swappable heads (masked and unmasked), an extra pair of hands, and a scythe. The cel-shaded design on this figure captures the Batman: The Animated Series beautifully, making it one of the best releases in the wave. Scarecrow is priced at $29.99, set for an October 2023 release; pre-orders can be found here. Unite all four animated figures to build the power of the Condiment King!

Batman: The Animated Series BAF Scarecrow 7" Build-A-Figure

"DR. JONATHAN CRANE™ has spent as much time lurking in the dark corners of the human psyche as he has hiding in the shadowy parts of GOTHAM CITY™. Obsessed with the idea of fear in its many forms, CRANE has adopted the role of the SCARECROW™, a living embodiment of things that go bump in the night. A career Super-Villain, SCARECROW lives to clash with the BATMAN™, intent on making the DARK KNIGHT™ cower in fear."

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

SCARECROW™ comes with 2 extra hands, scythe and unmasked head

SCARECROW™ comes with the Condiment King build-a figure torso and head

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

