Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: blues brothers, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils Exclusive Movie Maniacs: The Blues Brothers Statues

John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd are back as the infamous Blues Brother as McFarlane Toys debuts an exclusive Movie Maniacs statue set

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils exclusive 6" Blues Brothers statues in the Gold Label Movie Maniacs series.

Jake and Elwood Blues figures come with detailed accessories, including backdrops and bases.

Limited edition set of 4,900 pieces with a certificate of authenticity and a secret bonus item.

Pre-orders for the Blues Brothers statues are live; release set for September 2024.

The Blues Brothers is a 1980 musical comedy film directed by John Landis, featuring comedy legends John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as Jake and Elwood Blues. These characters were initially created for Saturday Night Live, but they quickly became a fan-favorite sketch and gained popularity, which led to the development of the movie. The film follows Jake being released from prison, only to find out that the orphanage where he and his brother were raised is in financial trouble. The Blue Brothers want to stop this from happening as they set out to raise $5,000 by reuniting their old band. As they travel across Illinois, The Blues Brothers encounter some trouble, some hilarious situations, and some legendary artists such as James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and Ray Charles.

These brothers are now back as McFarlane Toys unveils their latest and exclusive Gold Label Movie Maniac release! Jake and Elwood are ready for their close-up as a new Gold Label Movie Maniacs statue 2-Pack has been unveiled. Coming in at 6" tall, the Blues Brothers are ready for a mission from God as this rockin' blues band comes to life in great detail. This Gold Label set also features two printed backdrops/certificates of authenticity, with the set being limited to 4,900. The Blue Brothers will arrive in September 2024 and pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store.

Jake & Elwood (The Blues Brothers) Gold Label – Exclusive

"John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd are two brothers with a rockin blues band and a vision from God to save the orphanage where they grew up in one of the greatest comedies of all time."

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale posed figures based on the theatrical hit THE BLUES BROTHERS.

Accessories include 2 printed backdrops with certificate of authenticity on the back and 2 bases.

Also includes secret bonus item.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs Figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!