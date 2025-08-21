Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils New Harley Quinn & The Joker (Mad Love) 2-Pack

A new animated Harley Quinn & The Joker (Mad Love) 2-Pack Gold Label coming soon from McFarlane Toys and DC Direct

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts a new Harley Quinn & The Joker (Mad Love) Gold Label 2-Pack action figure set.

The figures are inspired by Batman: The Animated Series and the iconic Mad Love comic by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm.

Each set includes swappable hands, Harley's staff, and two collectible art cards of Gotham’s infamous duo.

Pre-orders are live for $49.99, with an expected release date in November 2025; selling fast with high demand.

Mad Love was a DC Comics classic that was released in 1994 by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. It tells the origin of Harley Quinn, who was once Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum. She goes on to fall hopelessly in love with one of her patients, The Joker. Mad Love stands out as an iconic DC Comics title for its raw portrayal of obsession, manipulation, and toxic romance. The story balances dark humor with psychological depth, illustrating how abuse can masquerade as love, a dark comic for the time.

To this day, Mad Love remains a defining Harley Quinn story, and it was later adapted into an episode of Batman: The Animated Series. McFarlane Toys is bringing this toxic couple to life with a new Batman: The Animated Series Gold Label 2-Pack. Both figure captures their animated design with Harley in her signature harlequin outfit and Joker in a suit. They will come with some swappable hands, a staff, and two collectible art cards for both of Gotham's finest. Pre-orders are already live and selling out for $49.99 with a November 2025 release date.

Harley Quinn & The Joker (Mad Love) 2-Pack Gold Label

"Sometimes love can make people do crazy things. Other times? It drives them completely insane. Such is the case with Harley Quinn, formerly Dr. Harleen Quinzel. A promising psychologist and intern at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City, Harleen was given the chance to get up close and personal with the Joker, an experience that wound up ending…badly."

"Harleen became obsessed with her subject, and after falling madly in love with the Clown Prince of Crime, she helped him escape the asylum. Her love for the Joker inspired Harleen to adopt a new identity, that of Harley Quinn, the Joker's sidekick-slash-love interest—whether he wanted one or not."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale HARLEY QUINN & THE JOKER™ figures based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ comic

Includes Harley Quinn's staff and 4 alternate hands, plus 4 extra hands for The Joker

