Mechagodzilla Prepares to Fight Godzilla with New Super7 Figure

Super7 is ready to destroy the city as they unveil their newest set of Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla figure as Wave 06 is here

Article Summary Super7 unveils Kiryu Mechagodzilla for Toho ULTIMATES! Wave 06, inspired by Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla.

This premium 8.2” tall, 10” long figure features metallic silver paint and intricate sculpt details.

Comes loaded with interchangeable heads, arm guns, gun blades, jetpack, and collector-friendly packaging.

Pre-orders open now for $95, with a release date set for November 2026—perfect for Mechagodzilla fans.

Kiryu, also known as Mechagodzilla 3, is the legendary cyborg version of Godzilla that first appeared in Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002). He then returned in Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2003) and, unlike previous Mechagodzillas, Kiryu was built around the skeleton of the original 1954 Godzilla. It was created by the Japan Self-Defense Forces to protect humanity from kaiju threats, and it is armed with some pretty powerful weapons. This includes the Absolute Zero Cannon, maser guns, flight boosters, and plenty more tricks to get the job done.

Super7 is now bringing the fury of the Kiryu Mechagodzilla to life with a new Toho ULTIMATES! figure that beautifully captures the iconic Godzilla villain. Standing at 8.2" tall and 10" long, this beauty features metallic silver paint and comes with interchangeable heads, along with arm guns, gun blades, and a jetpack, to take things up a notch. Mechagodzilla will release alongside Millennium and Shin versions for Wave 06 from Super7's new Toho ULTIMATES drop. Pre-orders are already live at a whopping $95 with a November 2026 release date.

Toho ULTIMATES! Wave 06 Kiryu Mechagodzilla

"When the mayhem from kaiju chaos rears its monstrous head in your collection, send in this Toho ULTIMATES! Kiryu Mechagodzilla figure. Inspired by the cyborg, created to defend Japan against kaiju in the film Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002), this figure shines with an indomitable presence. It stands at 8.2" high, is 4.6" wide and 10" deep, with intricate paint and sculpt details. Metallic silver paint adds a realistic sheen."

"Accessories, such as interchangeable heads, a jetpack, 2 arm guns, 2 gun blades, and 2 gun hoses are included. So you can pose this collectible on your shelf, display case—near your favorite I <3 Tokyo poster—wherever you want to guard against a kaiju attack. The collector-friendly window box also features original Super7 artwork. So, lock in, Godzilla fans, and bring home this Toho ULTIMATES! Kiryu (Mechagodzilla) figure now."

