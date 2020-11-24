Astro Boy Saves the Day with New MAFEX Figure

Astro Boy, a.k.a. the Mighty Atom, is back once again with a new modified MAFEX figure from Medicom. Astro Boy is leveling up this time as they are releasing version 1.5 of this character model. He now will include additional eye parts even more heads with different, more dynamic expressions. Astro Boy is ready to save the day once again with high amounts of detail, great articulation, and a nice set of accessories. He will also include upgraded flame attachments for his feet from his last model that are slicker. Mighty Atom is also receiving magnetic machine gun parts for his hips as well as replacement body parts that will allow fans to replicate his internal robotics. Lastly, Medicom has included an articulated display base that will allow for a wide variety of poses like flight.

Astro Boy is a beloved character in this upgraded version of his MAFEX figure is very well done. From great detail to a nice set of accessories, fans will now want to miss out on adding him to their collection. Astro Boy MAFEX No.145 Version 1.5 is priced at $94.99. He is expected to fly on into action in November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Don't forget to check out the wide variety of other MAFEX figures coming soon from Medicom to level up your collection.

"Both the best form and outstanding movable area! The strongest action figure! Scheduled to be released in October 2021. Mafex No.145 – MAFEX Astro Boy Ver.1.5. Reference retail price ¥ 7,800 (excluding tax). Prototype production PERFECT-STUDIO."

Overall height about 160mm

Change the material of the head to ABS,

Atom Ver.1.5 with EYE parts added is now available!

Jet flame parts of the toes in flight and

Various scenes can be reproduced with searchlight parts!

The machine gun on the hip is a removable magnet!

Reproduce the mechanism inside the fuselage with replacement body parts!

Comes with a movable figure stand!

(C) TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS