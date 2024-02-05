Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: capcom, mega man, Threezero

Mega Man Levels Up with threezero's Newest DLX Action Figure Release

Mega man is back and ready to pack a punch with threezero as they debut their latest DLX action figure featuring a retro design

Article Summary New MDLX Mega Man action figure launches with a Q2 2024 release date

Retro-inspired design with swappable faceplate and iconic Mega Blaster

Collectible includes Charge Shot Effect, E Can, and magnetic feet feature

Durable build with a mix of metal and engineering plastic for sturdy articulation

The Blue Bomber is back as a new adventure awaits for Mega Man as threezero unveils their exciting new MDLX figure. Mega Man made his debut in 1987 from Capcom and has been an iconic character in the franchise ever since. He has had tons of new games, iconic forms, some formidable enemies, and a slick arsenal of weapons. Mega Man continues to battle against the evil forces of Dr. Wily and his army of rogue robots once more with this impressive 4" tall release. Based on his classic design, this digital hero comes with a swappable faceplate and some iconic accessories, including his Mega Blaster, Charge Shot Effect, and E Can.

One of the coolest features about threezero's new MDLX Mega Man is the integrated magnets built into each of his feet. Traverse into some metal levels with this fun feature, allowing this Blue Bomber to stick to metal surfaces and take his adventures to new places that other figures can not. Threezero put a lot of time into this bite-size release and if you are a dedicated fan of this hit Capcom series, then this figure is just for you. Pre-orders for the MDLX Mega Man are not live until 2/11, but collectors will be able to see this hero's product page right on the Threezero Store now with a Q2 2024 release.

threezero MDLX Mega Man

"From the renowned and enduringly popular video game franchise Mega Man (also known as Rockman), threezero is proud to present MDLX Mega Man / Rockman! Based on the retro design, this fully articulated collectible figure stands approximately 4 inches (10.2 cm) tall. It features a body frame structure that combines metal and engineering plastic parts. This combination enhances joint stiffness, providing a satisfying and sturdy feel when posing and articulating the figure, despite his compact size."

"MDLX Mega Man / Rockman includes two interchangeable faceplates, providing the option to switch between expressions. It also comes with one piece of the iconic Rock Buster (also known as Mega Buster) forearm, which is interchangeable with either its left forearm or its right forearm. Also, it comes with a Charge Shot effect piece to attach to the tip of the Rock Buster and an E can accessory for life recovery! The interchangeable handpieces are a pair of open hands and a pair of fists, allowing to recreate of 0a variety of dynamic poses. Also, a magnet is built into each of its feet, allowing MDLX Mega Man / Rockman to adhere to metal surfaces!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!