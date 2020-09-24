DC Comics Mera Creates a Splash with New Kotobukiya Statue

Kotobukiya has finally unveiled its newest DC Comics Bishoujo statue featuring Mera. Coming out of the Aquaman comics, this Queen is standing other own in this beautifully crafted statue. Her body was crafted with expert hands to give her a dynamic feel from her flowing hair to her moving fingers. Even her costume shines and was even create with a special paint that can show new colors from the angle of the lighting. A dynamic flow of water is used at the base of this DC Comics Mera statue and captures not only her beauty but her elegance in the sea.

Mera is a huge part of Aquaman lore and she has always seemingly been in his shadow. DC in the comics and in the movie is giving her some screen time with her newest portrayals. This powerful woman knows what needs to be done to protect and save Atlantis and nothing will stop her. Fans of the Aquaman lore or of just mega will not want to miss out on adding this badass to your growing collection. The DC Comics Mera Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $129.99. She is expected to arrive in Atlantis in April 2021 and pre-orders are live and can be found located here. Don't forget to add some other iconic DC Comics Bishoujo statue-like Raven, Black Canary, Batgirl, and much more.

"With her appearance in the live-action film, this character has risen in popularity like never before! The highly-requested Mera finally joins the BISHOUJO series lineup! Mera was beautifully rendered into the BISHOUJO style by BISHOUJO series illustrator Shunya Yamashita as she displays her Atlantean roots with her graceful yet dynamic pose and her long and glistening hair as it flows beautifully throughout. With the expert hands of the sculptor, Munchkin, you will be sure to take notice of how life seems to surge in this sculpt to the very end of her fingertips and hair. The bodysuit is also a must-see as it is recreated with a special paint that can be seen in various hues based on the lighting and angle! Mera's Hydrokinetic abilities are shown by the large wave of water swirling around her on the base and is finished with a light layer of pearl paint. Be sure to add this figure that perfectly encompasses everything about Mera as a character to your collection."