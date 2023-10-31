Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Gangreene Estates, mezco toyz, one:12 collective
Mezco Haunts with New Gangreene Estates Bag Headed Butcher Figure
Get ready for some hauntingly good collectibles from Mezco Toyz as they return to Gangreene Estates with the Bag Headed Butcher
Article Summary
- Mezco returns to Gangreene Estates with new Bag Headed Butcher Edition One:12 Collective
- Unique collectible features new spooky accessories and some horrifying swappable parts
- Comes with a bloody axe, Midnight Mayhem Graveyard Gremlins, and a Sack Mask for a bloody good time
- Available for purchase right now exclusively on Mezco Toyz website for $112.00
Get ready for a bloody good time as Mezco Toyz is returning to the Gangreene Estates with their latest One:12 Collective figure. Theodore Sodcutter is back with yet another special edition release the Bag Headed Butcher Edition. It is time for a killer new figure, as Theodore is back with a ghoulish new color and some horrifying new accessories and swappable parts. This includes six scary heads, with some featuring a new light-up function. This is the Bag Headed Butcher Edition, so that means a killer sack mask, fabric duster coat, and a whole new spot outfit. A haunting new display base is also included, along with fourteen swappable hands, three hats, as well as returning items from the previous Gangreene Estates. However, the Bag Headed Butcher will come with a new bloody axe as well as the return of the Graveyard Gremlins and with a new all-black Midnight Mayhem deco. The horror of Theodore Sodcutter and the newest Gangreene Estate release can be found right here for $112.00.
Gangreene Estates Theodore Sodcutter: Bag Headed Butcher
On Hallow's Eve be ever so wary
Of a ghoulish ghost disguised and scary
An unfortunate run-in with his sharpened blade
May leave you headless, dismembered and flayed
Best miss out on the sweets, the candy and sugar
And avoid encountering The Bag Headed Butcher
"The rusted lichgates of Grangreene Estates open once more…beware The Bag Headed Butcher! The One:12 Collective Theodore Sodcutter: Bag Headed Butcher Edition features six interchangeable, unsettling head portraits, some with a light-up function. Theodore is dressed to kill in a sack mask, an old-world duster coat with integrated posing wire, a turtleneck sweater, vest, slacks, scarf, and dress shoes."
"The Bag Headed Butcher of Gangreene Estates is often witnessed carrying the decapitated head of Mrs. Sodcutter in either of his hands as his company, which features a removable lock of hair. Sodcutter comes equipped with the tools of his macabre trade: a decrepit shovel, a blood-soaked executioner's axe, a rusted pickaxe, a lantern with light-up feature, a valise that opens for storage, and more. Accompanying the Bag Headed Butcher are the six Midnight Mayhem Graveyard Gremlins. Grown from the spores of a mysterious meteor, these miscreants are mischievous, murderous, and pure evil."
THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE THEODORE SODCUTTER FIGURE FEATURES:
- One:12 Collective body with over 20 points of articulation
- Six (6) interchangeable head portraits with light-up function
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 18cm tall
- Fourteen (14) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)
- Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) pointing hand (R)
- One (1) beckoning hand (L)
COSTUME:
- Two (2) top hats
- Bowler hat
- Sack mask
- Animal pelt vest
- Duster coat with integrated posing wire
- Scarf
- Turtleneck sweater
- Slacks
- Dress shoes
ACCESSORIES:
- One (1) head of Mrs. Sodcutter
- One (1) bloody executioner's axe
- One (1) valise
- One (1) lantern with light-up function
- One (1) pickaxe
- One (1) cane
- One (1) shovel
- Six (6) Midnight Mayhem Graveyard Gremlins
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
"Each One:12 Collective Gangreene Estates – Theodore Sodcutter: Bag Headed Butcher Edition figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."