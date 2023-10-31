Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Gangreene Estates, mezco toyz, one:12 collective

Mezco Haunts with New Gangreene Estates Bag Headed Butcher Figure

Get ready for some hauntingly good collectibles from Mezco Toyz as they return to Gangreene Estates with the Bag Headed Butcher

Article Summary Mezco returns to Gangreene Estates with new Bag Headed Butcher Edition One:12 Collective

Unique collectible features new spooky accessories and some horrifying swappable parts

Comes with a bloody axe, Midnight Mayhem Graveyard Gremlins, and a Sack Mask for a bloody good time

Available for purchase right now exclusively on Mezco Toyz website for $112.00

Get ready for a bloody good time as Mezco Toyz is returning to the Gangreene Estates with their latest One:12 Collective figure. Theodore Sodcutter is back with yet another special edition release the Bag Headed Butcher Edition. It is time for a killer new figure, as Theodore is back with a ghoulish new color and some horrifying new accessories and swappable parts. This includes six scary heads, with some featuring a new light-up function. This is the Bag Headed Butcher Edition, so that means a killer sack mask, fabric duster coat, and a whole new spot outfit. A haunting new display base is also included, along with fourteen swappable hands, three hats, as well as returning items from the previous Gangreene Estates. However, the Bag Headed Butcher will come with a new bloody axe as well as the return of the Graveyard Gremlins and with a new all-black Midnight Mayhem deco. The horror of Theodore Sodcutter and the newest Gangreene Estate release can be found right here for $112.00.

Gangreene Estates Theodore Sodcutter: Bag Headed Butcher

On Hallow's Eve be ever so wary

Of a ghoulish ghost disguised and scary

An unfortunate run-in with his sharpened blade

May leave you headless, dismembered and flayed

Best miss out on the sweets, the candy and sugar

And avoid encountering The Bag Headed Butcher

"The rusted lichgates of Grangreene Estates open once more…beware The Bag Headed Butcher! The One:12 Collective Theodore Sodcutter: Bag Headed Butcher Edition features six interchangeable, unsettling head portraits, some with a light-up function. Theodore is dressed to kill in a sack mask, an old-world duster coat with integrated posing wire, a turtleneck sweater, vest, slacks, scarf, and dress shoes."

"The Bag Headed Butcher of Gangreene Estates is often witnessed carrying the decapitated head of Mrs. Sodcutter in either of his hands as his company, which features a removable lock of hair. Sodcutter comes equipped with the tools of his macabre trade: a decrepit shovel, a blood-soaked executioner's axe, a rusted pickaxe, a lantern with light-up feature, a valise that opens for storage, and more. Accompanying the Bag Headed Butcher are the six Midnight Mayhem Graveyard Gremlins. Grown from the spores of a mysterious meteor, these miscreants are mischievous, murderous, and pure evil."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE THEODORE SODCUTTER FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 20 points of articulation

Six (6) interchangeable head portraits with light-up function

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 18cm tall

Fourteen (14) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R) Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R) One (1) pointing hand (R) One (1) beckoning hand (L)



COSTUME:

Two (2) top hats

Bowler hat

Sack mask

Animal pelt vest

Duster coat with integrated posing wire

Scarf

Turtleneck sweater

Slacks

Dress shoes

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) head of Mrs. Sodcutter

One (1) bloody executioner's axe

One (1) valise

One (1) lantern with light-up function

One (1) pickaxe

One (1) cane

One (1) shovel

Six (6) Midnight Mayhem Graveyard Gremlins

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

"Each One:12 Collective Gangreene Estates – Theodore Sodcutter: Bag Headed Butcher Edition figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."

