Ghost Rider and His Hell Cycle Bring the Heat to Mezco Toyz

Ghost Rider has arrived at Mezco Toyz, and he is bringing hell with him. The Spirit of Vengeance is packed with high amounts of detailed articulation and a great set of accessories. The biggest accessory that comes with Ghost Rider is his Hell Cycle. The Hell Cycle will feature light-up functionality, sound effects, and even attachable flame effects. The bike is honestly the meat of this Marvel figure set as it's the first vehicle to be offered by Mezco Toyz. Ghost Rider will also have a light-up head and will come with a variety of accessories for him, like his Hellfire chain. This is one figure that fans will not want to miss out on, and he will bring hell to their collection in Summer 2021.

The Hell Cycle is a first for Mezco Toyz, and I hope they keep it coming. With a light-up function for the Spirit of Vengeance, his bike and adds flame accessories, this is one figure that will turn up the hear in your Marvel collection. The Ghost Rider and Hell Cycle One: 12 Collective Figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $240.00. He is set to drive on to your collections between June – August 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

Look Into Ghost Rider's Eyes With Mezco Toyz

"The Ghost Rider joins the One:12 Collective along with his Hell Cycle – featuring a light-up function, removable flames, and sound feature! The One:12 Collective Ghost Rider is outfitted in motorcycle gear from head to toe – a black shirt under his leather-like jacket, leather-like pants, motorcyle-riding boots, and gloves. The Spirit of Vengeance comes complete with a light-up head portrait that flickers, achieving a realistic flame effect. Ghost Rider is equipped with his lethal Hellfire Chain that he can hold, as well a posable, real metal chain."

"Capable of moving at incredible speeds and traversing vertical surfaces or water, the Hell Cycle is Ghost Rider's main mode of transportation. The Hell Cycle features a light up function which illuminates the removable flame effects, and a revving sound feature. Ghost Rider can sit atop the Hell Cycle and hold on to both handles. Bound to the demon Zarathos, the Ghost Rider craves vengeance against the souls of those who would do harm in the world."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE GHOST RIDER & HELL CYCLE SET FEATURES:

Ghost Rider One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation One (1) head portraits Hand painted authentic detailing Approximately 19cm tall Eight (8) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L & R)

Hell Cycle Hand painted authentic detailing Approximately 23cm in length



COSTUME:

Leather-like motorcycle jacket

Shirt

Leather-like motorcycle pants

Motorcycle boots

ACCESSORIES:

Ghost Rider One (1) Hellfire Chain One (1) real metal, posable chain Two (2) flame Fx (attaches to interchangeable hands) One:12 Collective display base with logo One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Hell Cycle Two (2) removable flame FX



Each One:12 Collective figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.