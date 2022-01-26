Mezco Toyz Reveals One: 12 Collective Conan The Conqueror

Mezco Toyz is back at it again as they reveal their newest and exclusive One: 12 Collective figure with Conan The Conqueror. This barbarian is back with a brand new figure that is loaded with new detail, new accessories, and a range of swappable parts that collectors can appreciate. Unlike the previous Conan The Barbarian figure, Conan The Conqueror will have new clothing pieces with two belts, two cloaks, and two loincloths. The fun does not end there as this warrior is coming with n ancient arsenal of goodies with swords, axes, a shield, flail, and much more. Priced at $112, Mezco Toyz is giving collectors a re-release without a re-release which I appreciate as they are the same but completely different. Pre-orders are like right here with an August – October 2022 release date.

"The One:12 Collective Conan The Conqueror has a multitude of looks with various portraits, weaponry, and clothing options. This special edition of Conan boasts a generous range of weapons including swords, daggers, battle axes, and more. The infamous barbarian conqueror of Cimmeria includes a wardrobe consisting of two interchangeable loincloths, two interchangeable belts, two interchangeable cloaks, a removable tunic, and removable faux fur forearm gauntlets. A highly skilled warrior from Cimmeria, Conan The Conqueror roams through the Hyborian Age, battle-ready and in search of high adventure."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE CONAN FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of weapon holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)



COSTUME (REMOVABLE UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED):

Hooded cloak with faux fur lining and integrated posing wire

Cloak with faux fur mantle

Two (2) necklaces

Tunic

Faux fur forearm gauntlets

Two (2) interchangeable loincloths

Two (2) interchangeable armored belts

Mid-calf boots (non-removable)

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Partisan with removable sheath

One (1) Falchion

One (1) dagger with removable sheath (attaches to thigh)

One (1) flail with real metal chain

One (1) flail with posing wire

One (1) huntsman's axe

One (1) shield

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

"Each One:12 Collective Conan The Conqueror figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."