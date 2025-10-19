Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: micronauts, Super7

Micronauts Force Commander Reports for Duty with Super7 ReAction+

Get ready to explore the Microverse once again as Super7 continues to expand their Micronauts ReAction+ series with Wave 2

Article Summary Super7 expands its Micronauts ReAction+ series with Wave 2, featuring the new Force Commander figure.

Inspired by the original ’70s Micronauts toys and comic series, these figures bring retro appeal to collectors.

Force Commander offers vintage O-ring construction, multiple articulation points, and a classic jetpack accessory.

Each Micronauts ReAction+ figure comes in retro cardback packaging and is priced at $25 from Super7.

Back in the late 1970s, Mego Corporation launched its Micronauts series, a groundbreaking science fiction toy line and comic book series. The series was based on Japan's Microman figures by Takara, and it featured highly articulated 3.75-inch action figures from the microscopic world of the Microverse. In this subatomic realm, the tyrannical Baron Karza has overthrown the royal family, leaving Princess Mari as the sole survivor. She was able to escape with her loyal roboid, allowing them to build up a growing resistance to save their world. Collectors can now contour to save the Microverse with new figures from Super as part of their ReAction+ collection, including the arrival of Force Commander.

This toy-only figure features vintage '70s O-ring style, allowing for a retro feel with multiple articulation points. His sleek white and red robotic design is faithfully captured here, and Micronauts Force Commander will come with a jetpack accessory. Each Micronauts ReAction+ figure will get its own retro cardback-inspired packaging and is priced at $25. Fans can buy Wave 2 of this revival action figure line right now through Super7 and can be purchased right now.

Micronauts ReAction+ Wave 2 Force Commander

"Homeworld, the molecular center of the Microverse, is under attack! Baron Karza, a ruthless ruler who villainizes the planet, will squash any rebellion that threatens his reign. But that won't stop Force Commander, the ruler of Homeworld. And now, he's here as a Micronauts ReAction+ Figure. Inspired by vintage O-ring toys of the '70s and classic Micronauts toy design, this collectible features an O-ring construction and is highly poseable."

"Force Commander's head and arms swivel, and the knees and elbows are hinged. Disk joint shoulders and hips also add versatility for display, and there's a backpack connection on the back. A jetpack accessory is included as well. The blister card-back packaging also features original Super7 artwork, inspired by the Micronauts toys and comic book series. Save the Microverse and recruit this dedicated leader to your Micronauts collection.

