Miles Morales Escape Venom with New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Statue

A new enemy has arrived in New York and two Spiders must take it down and Diamond Select brings the Spider-Man action to life

Article Summary Marvel's Spider-Man 2 inspires new Miles Morales statue from Diamond Select Toys.

Statue depicts electric-powered Miles evading Venom's symbiotic onslaught.

Diorama-style collectible captures the Spider-Man Gamerverse's dynamic action.

Available for pre-order, this detailed PVC piece is slated for a Q3 2024 release.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was a legendary game, and it gave us some of the best on-screen fights with Miles Morales and Peter Parker both in action. The game follows the return of Harry Osbourne, who has been dying from a genetic disease. However, his newfound "cure" might be more than he bargained, and it is up to two Spiders to solve the case. Miles Morales is ready for action with a brand-new PVC Marvel gallery statue from Diamond Select Toys. Step into the Gamerverse with this icily crafted and dynamic statue featuring Spider-Man in action. Not only is his Spider-Suit nicely colored and detailed, but he is also featured using his electric powers.

Danger lurks in every corner of this world, including a new symbiotic menace that is featured rising from the ground, which enhances this statue. We have not seen a lot of collectibles from this sequel game from a variety of companies, and it would be fun and great to see some of those alternate skins come to life. Hopefully, we will get Peter Parker and Venom companion statues to go with Miles later on, allowing webheads to display an intense fight scene. The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales Gamerverse statue is priced at $80 with a Q3 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Marvel Gallery Gamerverse Miles Morales PVC Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! From the hit video game Spider-Man 2, it's Miles Morales in an all-new Gallery Diorama! Leaping over a falling sign as the Venom symbiote oozes over it, Miles charges up energy blasts to take on the alien villain! This approximately 10-inch statue is made out of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by John Cleary!"

