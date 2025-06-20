Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: miles morales, sentinel, spider-man

Miles Morales Spider-Man Joins Sentinel's Marvel Fighting Armor

A new hero joins the Marvel Fighting Armor collection from Sentinel as Iron Spider aka Miles Morales swings into action

Article Summary Miles Morales suits up in Sentinel's Marvel Fighting Armor as Iron Spider from the Carnage Reigns comic event.

This 6.5" collectible features die-cast parts, four mechanical arms, and premium articulation.

Sleek red and black metallic deco captures Miles Morales' unique Spider-Man style in armored form.

Includes swappable hands, web effects, and stand, with pre-orders open now for $114.99 and a Nov 2025 release.

The Marvel Fighting Armor series by Sentinel is a collector's dream that helps reimagines Marvel's greatest heroes as if they were armored up like Iron Man. Whether Tony Stark crafted these heroes a new suit of armor or added some themed upgrades to his very own suits, these figures are nothing less than spectacular. These highly detailed, die-cast, and super-articulated figures have given iconic characters like Captain America, Wolverine, Deadpool, and Thor impressive releases. It looks like a new webhead is now swinging into action as Miles Morales is now suiting up with his very own Iron Spider suit.

Inspired by the suit as seen in Marvel Comics' Carnage Reigns, Miles Morales is ready for action with this impressive 6.5" figure with four mechanical arms. The Marvel Fighting Armor Iron Spider features swappable hands and web effects to make sure this suit has that perfect Spider-Man feel. From a metallic deco to a sleek red and black color scheme, this Iron Spider suit is ready for anything that is thrown at it. Pre-orders for the Marvel Fighting Armor Iron Spider (Miles Morales Ver.) are already live for $114.99 with a November 2025 release.

Marvel Fighting Armor Iron Spider (Miles Morales Ver.)

"Iron Spider (Miles Morales) joins the "Fighting Armor" line-up! The Iron Spider suit worn by Miles Morales, as seen in the Marvel Comics crossover event "Carnage Reigns", is made into an action figure in Fighting Armor's unique style. In this innovative series, the human body will be covered in a "suit" while each joint point is carefully designed in pursuit of articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body."

"Die-cast is used in various parts to reproduce a sense of heaviness, and clear parts are used in eyes and chest for high-end feeling. The figure comes with Mechanical Spider Arms that can be equipped on the back. An adjustable display stand is also included for aerial poses."

