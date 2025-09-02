Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, santa

Milk and Cookies Await with LEGO's New Santa Gingerbread House

A new month means new construction sets are on the way from LEGO including Santa Claus Festive Gingerbread House

Article Summary LEGO launches Santa’s Festive Gingerbread House set on October 1, 2025, with 498 pieces for $39.99 USD

Features classic gingerbread decor, candy-cane pillars, a minifigure-scale interior, and cozy holiday details

Includes a Santa minifigure, fireplace, tree, and stickers, perfect for imaginative holiday play and display

Part of LEGO’s Winter Village lineup, making it a festive addition or start to any Christmas LEGO collection

The holidays are arriving early as LEGO unveils its new Festive Gingerbread House (40809), a delightful treat for winter. Launching on October 1, 2025, this set is offering a charming and miniaturized take on LEGO's classic Winter Village tradition. With 498 pieces and priced at $39.99 USD, this delightful gingerbread creation combines festive whimsy with some tasty candy fun. Unlike its larger predecessor, the 2019 Creator Expert Gingerbread House, this compact version maintains a warm, minifigure‑scale interior. It comes complete with candy‑cane pillars, icing‑like trims, and holiday details like a fireplace and Christmas tree.

Although smaller, it captures the sweet spirit of gingerbread architecture, and it has lured Santa Clea himself as he takes a break and snacks in the house. Measuring 5.5" tall and 4.5" wide, this set will be your next family tradition and even the start of your own LEGO Christmas Village. Pre-orders are not live just yet, and it will release alongside the Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure set. Be sure to keep an eye out for more gingerbread fun, as LEGO is also crafting up a Star Wars AT-AT for the holidays, too!

Santa Returns to LEGO with New Festive Gingerbread House

"Ready for sugar, spice and everything nice this holiday season? It's time to put a playful spin on a Christmas tradition with this LEGO® Festive Gingerbread House (40809) building kit for kids aged 10 and up. Budding elves and bakers will have lots of fun creating the toy gingerbread house, which features colorful decorations and 2 stickers, before exploring the magic inside."

"The model opens to reveal Santa's desk, fireplace and bedroom, plus a Santa minifigure that inspires imaginative role play as kids cook up sweet scenes from the North Pole. Once playtime is over, the Christmas toy can be used as adorable holiday decor or a Christmas table centerpiece to be admired year after year. Contains 498 pieces.

