MIXX Revival 65 Adds Vintage Charm to Your Growing Vinyl Collection

Vinyl continues to grow as people look back at nostalgia and MIXX is here to play those classic or modern tunes in style

Vinyl collecting isn't just a trend, it's a full-on lifestyle now, and we're here for it. Whether you're spinning your own or your parents' old Fleetwood Mac albums or chasing down exclusive Olivia Rodrigo or Harry Styles pressings, there's just something unbeatable about sliding a record out, dropping the needle, and hearing that cozy crackle kick in. In a world where everything is retro, from cassettes to vintage game consoles, these vintage concepts are all making a comeback, and vinyl isn't just surviving, it's thriving. While a 4K release of your favorite film might be better, there is nothing more genuine or real than playing vinyl, and now the fun continues with MIXX.

While vintage machines have their charm, they aren't always the most reliable, but that's where today's tech steps in. The 65 Revival Record Player from MIXX is the perfect fusion of retro style with modern functionality. Designed to capture the spirit of the 1960s, this sleek, suitcase-style player brings a nostalgic look while packing all the features you expect today. This will consist of a lid-locking arm, pitch adjuster, built-in speakers, Bluetooth streaming to speakers, and even AUX connectivity. It even features a unique windowed top, letting you watch your vinyl spin in style. Unlike the previous Revival 55, this machine is bigger, so you will surely need space to have it on display. However, the machine itself does exactly what you need and then some, bringing modern conveniences and nostalgia for a truly remarkable listening experience.

As vinyl enthusiasts and collectors, we had the chance to test out the MIXX Revival 65, and it's nothing short of impressive. Its stylish, suitcase-inspired design isn't just for looks; it's lightweight (13lbs) and portable, making it easy to move from room to room if needed. The Revival 65 does support 33, 45, and 78 RPM records, covering every era of vinyl music. One standout feature is its ability to pair with Bluetooth headphones, offering a more immersive and personal listening experience. Whether you're a longtime vinyl lover or a newcomer ready to dive in, the MIXX Revival 65 makes it easy, and it's available in three sharp colors: black, cream, and blue. With its blend of vintage soul and modern convenience, it's a must-have for anyone ready to rediscover the magic of records, and is available now.

