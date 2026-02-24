Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, star wars, The Mandalorian

Moff Gideon Returns with New The Mandalorian MAFEX Figure

Clear off some shelf space as some brand new MAFEX figures are coming soon including The Mandalorian’s Moff Gideon

Medicom is returning to the world of Star Wars with a brand MEFEX figure inspired by Season 3 of The Mandalorian. At the end of Season 2, Moff Gideon is captured at the end by Mando and Luke Skywalker and taken into New Republic custody. However, he mysteriously escapes during a prison transport, with evidence suggesting Mandalorian involvement. It is later revealed to be part of his own secret plan, as Moff Gideon had been operating a hidden Imperial base on Mandalore. In the climactic finale battle, Gideon wears a custom-built suit of dark Beskar Mandalorian armor.

MAFEX now brings this exceptional design to life with a brand new figure that comes in at 6.1" tall. The design is sleek and intimidating, and features a horned helmet reminiscent of Darth Maul's rule of Mandalore. Medicom has given Moff Gideon a nice set of accessories, including three swappable heads, two of which are unmasked. He will also include a grappling hook, flamethrower, missile effect, spear, blaster, and electric effects. The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Moff Gideon is already up for pre-order at $129.99 with a February 2027 release.

MAFEX Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Moff Gideon

"Though the Empire has fallen to the hands of the Rebel Alliance, the brilliant and terrifying commanders of the Imperial Remnant still command fear throughout the galaxy and stepping forth from the shadows is none other than the menacing Moff Gideon! Tactical, sharp and capable of great terror as seen during the infamous Great Purge of Mandalore, this former Imperial officer is every bit as lethal even when transformed into a MAFEX action figure!"

"Designed from the ground up with great detail and MAFEX's trademark articulation, this figure comes with a devastating arsenal of weaponry that will bring on a new age of Imperial dominance! Do you dare make an enemy of the Moff? Better play it safe and add this action figure to your Star Wars collection today!"

