Mondo Announces New Timed 1/6 Scale X-Men 97' Wolverine Figure

A new X-Men ‘97 figure is on the way from Mondo as they debut a new Timed Edition Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure in all his glory

Article Summary Discover the new Mondo X-Men '97 Wolverine 1/6 scale figure, available as a limited Timed Edition.

Features include five swappable heads, customizable parts, and impressive cel-shaded details.

Pre-orders are live for $245 at Mondo Shop until March 7, 2025, with a June 2025 release date.

Don't miss the chance to snag the exclusive Jim Lee Wolverine #1 Time Edition Poster.

Wolverine is back as Mondo has unveiled their latest 1/6 scale figure inspired by the hit Disney+ series, X-Men 97'. Mondo has already released an anime assortment of figures based on the X-Men: The Animated Series with Cyclops, Magneto, Rogue, Gambit, Omega Red, and even Jubilee. They are now switching over to the 97's series, updating some of the design with new accessories and deco. Wolverine will be joining Cyclops for this series with a slick new Timed Edition figure that is offered for 10 days only, starting today and continuing until March 7, 2025.

Logan is loaded with impressive cel-shaded detail and a nice assortment of swappable parts, including five heads, three masked, and two unmasked, with a loose cowl also being included. Other accessories include a swappable shirtless torso, interchangeable hands with removable claws, a kinetic claw attack for a Gambit team-up, and a Sentinel head base. Pre-orders are already live on the Mondo Shop for $245 with a June 2025 release date. Be sure to also snag up the new Jim Lee Wolverine #1 Time Edition Poster as well!

Mondo X-MEN '97 – Wolverine (1/6 Scale)

"X-MEN '97 – Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition. Concept Design by Alex Brewer. Sculpt by Alex Brewer & Tommy Hodges. Paint by Tomasz Rozejowski. Packaging Art by Dan Veesenmeyer. Packaging Design by Jordan Christianson. Photography by Raúl Barrero. Art Direction by Hector Arce. All available Tuesday, February 25 at NOON CT … only at MondoShop.com. (Timed Editions end Friday, March 7 at NOON CT.)"

X-MEN '97 – Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition includes:

Wolverine Figure

Growling Masked Portrait

Berserker Masked Portrait

Standard Unmasked Portrait

Angry Unmasked Portrait

'92 Masked Portrait

Alternate Bare Torso with Ripped Shirt Attachment

2x Sets of Hands

6x Detachable Claws

2x Energy Claws

Empty Cowl

Sentinel Guts

Sentinel Base

Enamel Pin by Tom Whalen

Figure Stand with Base

