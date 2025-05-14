Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, x-men

Mondo Announces New X-Men '97 Nightcrawler 1/6 Scale Figure

Build up your X-Men '97 collection with yet another 1/6 scale figure from Mondo as Nightcrawler is teleporting into action

Article Summary Mondo unveils a limited edition X-Men '97 Nightcrawler 1/6 scale figure, exclusive to 1,000 units.

Nightcrawler features four swappable head sculpts, three swords, poseable tails, and teleporting effects.

Includes exclusive "Bamf" base accessories, swappable hands, and a Bamf buddy mini figure for display.

Pre-orders are open now for an expected December 2025 release, perfect for X-Men figure collectors.

Nightcrawler, also known as Kurt Wagner, debuted in Marvel Comics with Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1975. He was created by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum and is a German-born mutant with an almost elf-like appearance with blue fur, a tail, and a unique teleportation X-Gene. Nightcrawler was raised in a traveling circus after he was abandoned due to his demonic appearance. Despite his looks, Kurt is a kind soul and often acts as the moral compass of the X-Men during harder times. Nightcrawler made his return to the screen with X-Men 97, and now Mondo is bringing him to life with their latest Marvel 1/6 scale figure.

BAMF into action, this impressive figure has cell shading deco and an impressive assortment of accessories. This includes not one but three swords, one of which can be held by his tail, four head sculpts, swappable hands, two tails, and a selection of teleporting effects. Mondo has also included a Bamf buddy and a display base to capture his more acrobatic and swashbuckling abilities. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, the X-Men 97 Nightcrawler 1/6 is a Mondo Exclusive with a December 2025 release.

X-Men '97 – Nightcrawler 1/6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition

"The newest addition to our X-MEN '97 1/6 scale line is everyone's favorite teleporting acrobat … Kurt Wagner! Complete with swappable hands and portraits, our Nightcrawler 1/6 Scale Figure features attachable Bamf effects, a Bamf buddy and bendable, poseable tails … perfect for triple-wielding swords. Restricted to 1000 units, this deluxe Limited Edition features exclusive extras including additional portraits plus a Bamf effect base attachment."

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Nightcrawler Figure

97 Portrait Neutral

97 Portrait Smiling

92 Portrait

89 "Pryde of the X-Men" Portrait

Long Sword

Fencing Sword x2

Swappable Bendable Tail

Swappable Fencing Sword Holding Bendable Tail

Attachable "Bamf" accessories

"Bamf" Base attachement

Bamf Accessory Figure

4 Sets of Swappable Hands

X-Men Base with Flight Stand

