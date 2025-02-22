Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, yu gi oh!

Mondo Debuts Exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh! Blue Eyes Ultimate Dragon Figure

New limited edition collectibles are here for the Yu-Gi-Oh! X Mondo: It’s Time to Duel! Event including timed edition soft vinyl

The Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon is one of the most iconic monsters in hit manga, anime, and trading card game Yu-Gi-Oh! It is the Fusion Monster of three Blue-Eyes White Dragons, creating an immensely powerful three-headed dragon with 4500 ATK points. This legendary card is famously associated with Seto Kaiba, who values it as the pinnacle of his deck's strength. The fury of Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon is now coming to life for the new Yu-Gi-Oh! X Mondo: It's Time to Duel! event.

Taking place at the Funko Hollywood Store in LA, limited edition collectibles were presented, and now some are offered online and for a limited time. One of them is the Blue Eyes Ultimate Dragon Soft Vinyl Figure, which is offered for only 7 days starting February 21 for $155. This fusion monster stands 11.5" tall and features all of the helmets you know and love from its metallic blue skin, three iconic heads, and some articulation is featured. Collectors can pre-order this Timed Edition Yu-Gi-Oh! monster for $155 right now through Mondo and will only be offered until February 28th with a set September 2025 release.

Yu-Gi-Oh! – Blue Eyes Ultimate Dragon Vinyl Figure – Timed Edition

"Get ready to summon the ultimate collectibles! Join us for "Yu-Gi-Oh! X Mondo: It's Time to Duel!"—a one-night-only celebration of Yu-Gi-Oh! collaboration with pop culture company Mondo. To commemorate this epic event, Mondo is releasing an exclusive high-quality Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon screenprint of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game card. Secure your piece of Yu-Gi-Oh! history with a pre-order voucher, guaranteeing your limited-edition print and entry into the event at the Funko Hollywood Store in LA. Don't miss this chance to own an iconic masterpiece—quantities are limited, so act fast before they're gone!"

"Behold the power of our Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon! We've fusion summoned the first-ever Mondo YU-GI-OH! figure, a massive and richly detailed monster known as the ultimate creature of destruction. Available as a 7-Day Timed Edition, you too can add this Soft Vinyl Figure to your deck!"

