NECA Reveals Nightmare Demons From An American Werewolf In London

NECA is having themselves a year. Again. An American Werewolf in London is the latest amazing license they have snagged, and late last night they teased us with pics of the Nightmare Demons from the film. Today we got the release info: the figure will be part of NECA's Ultimate line. One body per box, but it will come with all four heads to make the different soldiers. Smart there, now we have to but four. I was hoping for two packs but this is going to end up being cheaper actually. On top of all four heads, the figure comes packed with accessories. Check out pics of NECA's latest masterpiece down below.

Eventually NECA Is Just Going To Get All My Money

"Bringing more horror to our Ultimate line, NECA presents the first figure from An American Werewolf in London! The classic 1981 movie is the perfect blend of comedy and true horror, and follows two American backpackers and their increasingly terrifying trip across England.The Nightmare Demons appear in main character David's dreams in one of the film's most bloodcurdling scenes. This Ultimate incarnation of evil includes 4 interchangeable heads, 3 firearms, 2 knives, torch, and more. Comes in a collector-friendly window box with opening flap that's great for display."

Box Contents

Nightmare Demon figure

4 Head sculpts

2 Pairs of hands

Torch

3 Machine guns

2 Knives

Helmet

Once again, they knocked another one out of the park. If there had been a Toy Fair in New York this year, they would have won hands down. They are operating on such a high level right now, coming out of left field with releases we never dreamed of, and they are not slowing down at all. Im buying four of these, and preorders are now live by clicking here.