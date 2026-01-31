Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged:

Mondo Debuts Limited Mantis Alien Soft Vinyl Cherry Blossom Figure

The Mantis Alien returns to Mondo as they unveil their new limited Soft Vinyl Figure set that is Glow in the Dark Cherry Blossom Edition

Back in the early 1990s, Kenner released a series of Aliens toys that didn't just stick to the movie‑accurate Xenomorph designs. This toy line imagined new hybrid and variant creatures by blending classic Xenomorph elements with animal‑ or insect‑inspired traits. These were not canonical creatures from the films, but creative toy designs meant to expand variety and play possibilities. One of the most famous variants, the "Mantis Alien," has mantis‑like claw arms and an insectoid posture. Over the years, these hybrid-Xenomorphs have become iconic, with NECA and Mondo bringing them to life. This time, Mondo is back with a limited‑edition Mantis Alien soft vinyl figure in a new Cherry Blossom deco that can glow in the dark.

Limited to only 300 pieces, this Mantis Alien stands about 10.5″ tall, and features an extendable inner jaw that can be posed for dramatic head‑bites. The set will also include an articulated Corporal Hicks who comes with a bazooka and a reloadable missile. However, you cannot forget the attachable Facehugger accessory, which will surely enhance your display with this deadly set. The Cherry Blossom Glow‑in‑the‑Dark color way is a real treat and will stand out in any Aliens collection. Fans can add one to their collection right now through the MondoShop for a mighty $250.

Aliens – Mantis Alien – Cherry Blossom Glow in the Dark Variant

"Our first-ever Xenomorph returns in our signature CherryBlossom GITD colorway! Massive and intricately detailed, the articulated Aliens – Mantis Alien Soft Vinyl Figure features an extendable inner jaw for headbiting unlucky Marines … plus an attachable Facehugger! But that's not all … this limited edition set also includes an articulated Corporal Hicks Figure complete with alienatin' bazooka and reloadable missile!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES Mantis Alien Soft Vinyl Figure

Face Hugger Accessory

Corporal Hicks Accessory Figure

Bazooka Accessory

Missile Accessory

