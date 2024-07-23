Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Mondo Debuts New 1/6 Masters of the Universe Scare-Mare & Scare Glow

Eternia awaits to be ruled as Mondo has unveiled their newest Masters of the Universe 1/6 scale figures with the debut of Scare-Mare

Article Summary Mondo introduces 1/6 scale Scare-Mare & Scare Glow from Masters of the Universe.

Scare-Mare has a 54-inch wingspan with removable armor and glow-in-the-dark features.

Newly redesigned Scare Glow figure comes with original head sculpts and weapons.

Figures available for pre-order, shipping February 2024: Scare Glow $225, Scare-Mare $599.

Scare-Glow was introduced in the Masters of the Universe toy line from Mattel back in 1985. He is a skeletal villain who glows in the dark, adding to his eerie appearance to any collection, and wants to conquer Eternia. For quite some time now, Mondo has been bringing Masters of the Universe to life in a glorious 1/6 scale format. These figures are bigger and better, with tons of detail and a more realistic take on the heroes and villains. It now appears that Mondo is officially adding to the mythos of the Masters of the Universe lore as they debut the Scare-Mare.

Mondo has teamed up with Mattel to bring the nightmare steed to life, and they even partnered with Dark Horse Comics to give fans a new mini-comic that helps deliver the Scare-Mare's dark origins. This horse features a 54-inch wingspan, as well as removable armor, chain links, and a glow-in-the-dark feature to make things even better; a newly redesigned Scare-Glow figure is also on the way, which will feature brand new head sculpts and weapons for the deadly dark lord. Each figure will have a solo release for Scare-Glow ($225) and Scare-Mare ($599) as well as a nightmare bundle ($775) for Masters of the Universe fans and are arriving today on the MondoShop and will be a Timed Editon with a February 2024 release.

New 1/6 Masters of the Universe Scare-Mare & Scare Glow

"Mondo is excited to announce our first original contribution to MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE mythology Scare-Mare, evil steed of Scare Glow. Once slain in battle with King Randor, Karak Nul's loyal horse has been resurrected by Scare Glow's dark powers as a terrifying, half-spectral beast!"

"Released to coincide with the new Scare Glow Deluxe 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition, our Scare-Mare 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition lights up the night with a fully glow in the dark body with semi-transparent flames (and yes, that means the wings, tail, mane and all glow). Featuring an incredible 54" wing span, this evil steed also comes complete with fully removable armor, fabric cloth elements and chain links. And because of the whopping wing span, we've made the wings detachable with spectral energy swap outs for display flexibility."

