Mondo Debuts New Designer Vinyl Creature from the Black Lagoon Figure

A new Vinyl Designer figure has arrived from Mondo as The Creature from the Black Lagoon rises once again for 70th anniversary

Article Summary Mondo releases a 10" Vinyl Designer figure by Attack Peter in honor of the 70th anniversary.

Collectible features articulation in the head, shoulders, and wrists, capturing the Gill-Man's detail.

The Green Timed Edition Variant is available for a limited time: Feb 12-16 with a July 2024 release.

Priced at $125, the figure can be pre-ordered at Mondo, celebrating Universal's iconic movie monster.

In commemoration of Universal Pictures' timeless classic, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Mondo has unveiled their latest Vinyl Designer figure. Created by Attack Peter, this figure captures the haunting essence of the iconic and terrifying Gill-Man. The 70th anniversary of Universal Monster Creature from the Black Lagoon arrives in 2024, and this release captures that old-school monster masterpiece quite nicely. Mondo has captured this legendary creature right from the depths of the Lagoon in stunning detail and stands in at 10" tall. The Vinyl Designer figure will have multiple points or articulation with featured movement in his head, shoulders, and wrists.

Collectors will want to act fast on this Vinyl Designer figure as this relay is a Green Timed Edition Variant. Creature from the Black Lagoon and Universal Monsters fans will only have between February 12 and February 16 to get their hands on the Gill-Man. Mondo has the Creature priced at $125, and he is set to release in July 2024. Pre-orders are still live right on Mondo, so get your while you can to bring home the eerie horror of the Creature of the Black Lagoon. This release will easily stand as a timeless tribute to the enduring legacy of one of cinema's most iconic creatures, and hopefully, more Universal Monsters will get the same treatment in the future.

Mondo Debuts Green Timed Edition Variant Gill-Man

"2024 marks the 70th anniversary of Universal Pictures' CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON. And to honor The Gill-man, we're surfacing a terrifying monster of our own from the Amazon's forbidden depths …

Measuring in at 10" tall, Attack Peter's Creature From the Black Lagoon – Vinyl Designer Figure features multiple points of articulation, including the head shoulders and wrists. This week, the figure debuts with the Green Timed Edition Variant."

