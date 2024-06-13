Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Mondo Debuts New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mikey Vinyl Figure

Mondo is climbing out of the sewer as they debut a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soft Vinyl figure release

Article Summary Mondo releases 8” Michelangelo Soft Vinyl Figure from TMNT, complete with bendable nunchucks.

Fans of TMNT can pre-order the Mikey figure now for $90, with delivery slated for October 2024.

Michelangelo joins Raphael and Leonardo in Mondo's collection inspired by classic TMNT and sofubi.

Artists like Hector Arce and Alex Brewer contributed to Mikey’s detailed design, with pre-orders open.

Cowabunga dudes! Mondo has unveiled that another member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming to Mondo. Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird and making his debut in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 (1984), Michelangelo is one of the brothers and is the more easy-going, pizza loving and totally tubular turtle who wears an orange mask. He is a skilled martial artist, even as a jokester, with the nunchaku being his primary weapon. Mondo is now adding Mickey to their new Soft Vinyl TMNT collection, joining Donatello and Leonardo in the series.

Coming in at a whopping 8" tall, this figure is packed with detail from an exceptional team of artists capturing classic TMNT style and the Japanese sofubi style. Mickey is featured with his tongue out, with a deco matching his original Playmates figure, and will come with dual nunchucks. His signature weapons can be stored in his back and are bendable, allowing for even more display options. Collectors can bring home the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo Soft Vinyl Figure for $90. Pre-orders are already live right on Mondo, with Mikey grabbing a slice in October 2024. Be on the lookout for more figures arriving in the future with, like some other iconic TMNT mutant enhanced character like Mondo Gecko.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Michelangelo Soft Vinyl Figure

"Our premium TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES soft vinyl line features fully articulated figures Inspired by classic TMNT and Japanese sofubi. Wild card Michelangelo comes complete with bendable, poseable nunchaku that can be wielded or holstered for a range of display."

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Alex Brewer, Hector Arce

Sculpt – Alex Brewer, Hector Arce

Paint – Hector Arce

Packaging Art – Aaron Conley

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Lordbobasaurus

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Michelangelo Figure

x2 Nunchuck

