Mondo Debuts Timed Masters of the Universe 1/6 Skeletor Deluxe

Mondo is back with another impressive 1/6 scale Master of the Universe release as a new timed exclusive villain has arrived

Mattel is back with another sinister 1/6 scale Timed Exclusive release for Masters of the Universe. The power of Skeletor is back with a glorious new figure that is packed with detail and accessories spanning his entire history. This is a Timed Release from Mondo, so some of the included accessories will only be offered in this edition. Masters of the Universe fans who snag up this Deluxe Skeletor will exclusively get a fabric cape and hood, armor, hands, and some heads. Three heads are included, with the classic being offered later on, but the realistic designs are exclusive. A nice variety of callbacks to Mattel's 80s line are also exclusive, like the Terror Claws, Battle Armor, and even Dragon Blaster Armor! The Havoc Staff, Power Sword, Battle Axe, and standard hood as also included and will help put a stop to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Skeletor is priced at $260 and will only be offered from June 20th at 1 PM EST through June 30th, 12:59 AM EST. Collectors can find his product page already live on Mondo right here in the meantime.

Masters of the Universe: Skeletor Deluxe 1/6 Timed Edition

"Our Skeletor Deluxe 1/6 Scale Figure is the definitive version, featuring some of our favorite accessories from the original MOTU minicomics and 80s Mattel releases. Everything about this figure is completely brand new, with improved functionality from top to bottom … including new and improved waist articulation for a much wider range of motion!"

"Skeletor's Standard Armor, Alcala Portrait, and Terror Claws reference the original minicomics, while his Classic Portrait, Battle Armor and Dragon Blaster Armor are callbacks to the 80s Mattel line. The dreadful Dragon Figure is a completely articulated mini-figure, and our Mondo Skull Redux Portrait is an original in-house take on our favorite Overlord of Evil. With a fabric cape with a wired frame, plus both fabric and PVC hoods, there are endless ways to display him!"

On sale June 20th at 12PM CT through June 30th 11:59AM CT.

Skeletor Figure

Skeletor Skull Portrait

Alcala Skull Portrait*

Skeletor Mondo Skull Redux Portrait*

Classic Portrait

Fabric Cape with wired frame*

Fabric Hood*

PVC Hood

Standard Chest Armor

Battle Chest Armor*

Battle Chest Armor Bat Emblem*

Battle Chest Armor Bat Emblem Damaged*

Dragon Blaster Chest Armor*

Dragon Blaster Wrist Gauntlet with Chain*

Articulated Dragon Figure*

Smoke Blast (Attaches to Dragon Figure)*

Terror Claws – Mini Comic's Version*

Havoc Staff

Power Sword

Battle Axe

Faux Fur Loin Cloth

Hands – 2 Fists, 2 C-Girps, 2 Dramatic Hands

Figure Stand

*Exclusive to the Timed Edition

