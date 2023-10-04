Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, mondo

Mondo Reveals New 1/6 Timed Masters of the Universe Beast Man Figure

Return to Eternia in style as Mondo is back with a new 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe figure with the brute power of Beast Man

Beast Man is one of the many iconic characters from The Masters of the Universe franchise and a loyal follower of Skeletor. He has a very distinctive appearance, with orange fur, a beastly design, and a harness with control knobs. Beast Man has the power to control and communicate with various untamed and wild creatures, which always keeps He-Man on his toes when going toe to toe with him. It has been revealed that Beast Man is the next Masters of the Universe 1/6 scale figure that Mondo will be bringing to life. This massive villain comes in at 13" tall, is packed with terrifying realistic details, and is ready for some revenge. Beast Man will have some iconic accessories from his 1982 debut, like his whip, as well as some other delightful additions with a sword, blaster, meat leg, bones, a goblet, and swappable heads & heads. Masters of the Universe fans will want to act fast with this new Mondo 1/6 release as he will be a Timed Release for 1 Week Only! Coming in at $275, Beast Man is up for pre-order right now and will stay open until 10/13, so get yours while you can here!

Masters of the Universe – Beast Man 1/6 – Timed Edition

"Part of the very first wave of MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE figures released in 1982, Skeletor's savage henchman has always been high on our to-do list. Now, we're excited to announce we're finally adding our definitive Mondo Beast Man to our MOTU 1/6 scale line. As with the other characters in this line, we've upgraded a bunch of our favorite accessories from Beast Man's history, including the original figure's whip, which is fully bendable and poseable. Add in removable body armor plus a slew of swappable heads and hands, and you've got the ultimate version of the king of beasts."

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Beast Man Figure

Neutral swappable head

Angry swappable head

Throwback swappable head

Removable body armor: knee guards, bicep guards, shoulder pad, wrist guards

Swappable hands: neutral hands, aggressive hands, fists, c-grip, claw hand.

Bendable whip accessory

Blaster accessory

Goblet accessory

Meat chunk accessory

Sword accessory

Shoulder pad faux fur

Wrist faux fur

Faux leather loin cloth

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!