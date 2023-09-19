Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mondo

Mondo Unveils New 1/6 Scale Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Figure

A new vigilante is slashing their way through Gotham and Batman must discover who and what they want and Mondo is here to help

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is a legendary animated feature that arrived in 1993 for the Batman The Animated Series franchise. The story focuses on Batman, who has now been framed for a series of murders committed by a new and mysterious vigilante, Phantasm. Phantasm has been a popular animated villain since, and now Mondo is bringing Phantasm to life. Releasing as part of their growing animated Batman 1/6 scale line, Andrea Beaumont is back as the mysterious killer for a new figure that is getting a Regular and Timed Exclusive releases. Both figures come with swappable hands, a Batman logo base, and a blade hand. However, the Timed Exclusive comes with an extra smoke base, an extra hood, and an Andrea Beaumont body. Batman: Mask of Phantasm is priced at $190 or $210 (Timed), and pre-orders will arrive today here at 1 PM EST, with the Timed Edition available until Monday, September 25 at 12:59 PM.

Batman Animated Series 1/6th Figure – The Phantasm

"Released after the surprising success of B:TAS Season 1, the cult classic 1993 movie introduced one of our favorite DC characters ever … the killer vigilante Andrea Beaumont (aka The Phantasm). Now, we're giving you two options to add her to your collection: a deluxe Timed Edition and a Regular Edition."

"Available for only six days, our Timed Edition includes exclusive extras like the smoke base attachment and swappable Andrea torso! Both editions will drop Tuesday, September 19 at 12 PM CT, with the Timed Edition available until Monday, September 25 at 11:59 AM CT … only at MondoShop.com. Timed Edition $210. Regular Edition $190. Payment plans are available. Limit two per customer. Estimated to ship February 2024. Ships to select countries. Free shipping to the United States, Canada, UK and the EU."

Timed Edition includes:

Phantasm Figure

Swappable Hood 1

Swappable Hood 2*

Swappable Andrea Torso*

Swappable Attack Blade & Acid Attack Blade

Swappable Hands: Left Phantasm Fist Left Aggressive Han Left Neutral Smoke Attack Left Hand Left Andrea Fist, Right Andrea Fist*

Smoke Base Figure Stand Attachment*

Bat Symbol Figure Stand

* Timed Edition exclusives

