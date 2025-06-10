Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, spider-man

Mondo Unveils New Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Carnage

Return to the 90s with Mondo as they debut their latest Spider-Man: The Animated Series figure as Carnage leaps into action

Article Summary Mondo reveals a 1/6 scale Carnage figure inspired by Spider-Man: The Animated Series 90s cartoon style

Carnage features swappable heads, comic-accurate red-and-black deco, tendrils, and symbiote accessories

This collectible stands 13 inches tall and is limited to just 1,500 pieces for Spider-Man collectors

Pre-orders start June 10, exclusively at MondoShop.com, with design by Alex Brewer and team

Carnage's addition to Spider-Man: The Animated Series was a terrifying yet toned-down version of the infamous Marvel villain. Voiced by Scott Cleverdon, Cletus Kasady appeared in the show's 1990s run as an unstable inmate at Ravencroft. After getting a special delivery from Dormammu, Cletus Kasady bonds with an alien symbiote, becoming Carnage. Though the show couldn't fully lean into the character's violent, homicidal comic book roots, he was still menacing, chaotic, and wildly unpredictable. Mondo is now bringing this killer symbol to life as they expand their Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 scale collection.

His signature red-and-black swirling look and terrifying tendrils now come to life in glorious detail with a cel-shaded deco. Other accessories for this 13" tall figure include five swappable heads, including two uncaused Kasady sculpts. A variety of swappable symbiote weapons, tendrils, and a Symbiote Buddy are also included. Get ready to take down Spider-Man once and for all with this beauty, which is limited to 1,500 pieces. Pre-orders arrive today, June 10, at 12 PM EST only at MondoShop.com.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale – Carnage

"Think of the damage we can do now with the newest addition to our SPIDER-MAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 Scale Line … the souped-up symbiote spawn with a hatred for humanity and a lust for destruction! Restricted to just 1500 units, the glorious Carnage 1/6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition comes complete with swappable hands and portraits, plus tons of tendrils for tearing Spidey to pieces … and a Symbiote Buddy!"

"This vicious alien monster was unleashed by Mondo's own Alex Brewer (Concept Design & Sculpt), with help from Mara Ancheta (Paint), Kris Anka (Packaging Art), Jordan Christianson (Packaging Design) and Raúl Barrero (Photography)."

Carnage 1/6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition Includes:

Carnage Figure

Mouth Open Portrait

Crazy Portrait

Transformation Portrait

Cletus Kasady Portrait

Back Tendrils

Leg Tendrils

Shield Hand

Scythe Hand

Axe Hand

Claw Hands

Three-Fingered Hands

Symbiote Buddy

Figure Stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!