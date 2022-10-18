Monster High Creepover Party Begins with New Dolls from Mattel

Monster High is back as Mattel kicked off October with their new line of dolls. The G3 series has been well received, and it looks like the line is expanding even further as a new set of dolls has arrived. Earlier today, it was revealed that new G3 dolls are arriving, with some of your favorite ghouls getting a nice Day Off. Now, it is time for a nice overnight Creepover Party as these ghouls are together again for some new pajama themed dolls. Almost all of the original ghouls are back for this slumber party with Frankie, Draculaura, and Clawdeen. All of these ladies are together again to talk classes and some new scary stories with brand-new designs and accessories. Monster High doll fans will get to these deadly ladies in new freaky fashion and come with plenty of Creepover Party fun from fangicure baskets, nail polish bottles, pets, and pet beds. All of these new Monster High dolls are set to arrive in December 2022, and they will be priced at $25 each. Mattel is really going all in with this new line of Monster High dolls, and it is a complete blast from the past, giving fans a new themed doll set. It is about time we got some new monsters though, as that is what really makes this line stand out from all the rest.

Mattel Debuts a Monster High Creepover Party

"Don't just have the usual slumber party that only has pampering and makeovers, add a few spell books, claw polish, and make it a really spooktacular soirée! Monster High introduces Creepover Party, a collection of creeperific characters with themed accessories that inspire storytelling and freaky-fab fashion play. Add this doll to your collection of Monster High collectibles and make it a "creepover" party."