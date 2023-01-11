Astonishing X-Men's Cyclops Saves the Day with Marvel Legends Hasbro has debuted a brand new set of Marvel Legends figures including the return of the Leader, with Scott Summers

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the X-Men, and Hasbro is celebrating with a massive assortment of Marvel Legends releases. We have already seen plenty of new Retro X-Men figures in glorious card back format as well as multiple 3-Pack sets. It also looks like a whole Build-A-Figure wave is on the way capturing iconic mutants over the years. One of which is the return of Cyclops for the 2004 Marvel Comics series, The Astonishing X-Men. This series followed Cyclops, Emma Frost, Wolverine, Colossus, Beast, and Shadowcat. This was/is a pretty iconic X-Men team, and Hasbro is beautifully bringing the team back together again with the Marvel Legends line.

Scott Summer is back in one of his classic X-Men X-Suit and only comes with a pair of secondary hands. Hasbro was sure to give Scott Summer a new head sculpt with his eye beam, ready to take a shot. Sadly no secondary angry or eye beam accessory or included, but then if you have the House of X Cyclops, then worry not. The Marvel Legends Series: Cyclops Astonishing X-Men Figure is priced at $24.99 and is set for a July 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to check out the other figures in the wave to build Starjammers Ch'od.

The Astonishing X-Men Return to Marvel Legends

"With the loss of Jean Grey still weighing on the team, Cyclops must rally the X-Men to face unprecedented new threats. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends figure is detailed to look like the Cyclops character from Marvel's Astonishing X-Men comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Includes: Figure and 3 accessories

CYCLOPS BLASTS INTO MARVEL LEGENDS: With the loss of Jean Grey still weighing on the team, Cyclops must rally the X-Men to face unprecedented new threats

ASTONISHING X-MAN: This Cyclops action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Astonishing X-Men comics and makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men figure comes with 3 accessories, including alternate hands and a smoke effect that attaches to his visor