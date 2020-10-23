Pennywise and The Shining Join Mattel's Monster High as Dolls

Hallows Eve is nearly here, and this month brings out all the spooky and horrific collectibles. We have already seen so much so far, but Mattel is really taking the cake with their newest announcement. Coming out of their widely populate Monster High doll series is not one but three horror icons to the series. The first two are an iconic duo from Stephen King masterpiece The Shining as the Grady Twins have arrived. These twins are ready to hit the books, study hard, and want you to come to play with them. They feature the same outfits from Danny's hallway scene in the film and will be a great collectible for any horror fan. For fans who want something more modern, Mattel has that for you too with the new iteration of the demonic clown Pennywise. From IT and IT: Chapter 2, Pennywise is taking a new approach and hitting the school as "she" joining the Monster High crew. This is not the first time we have seen a gender-swapped Pennywise as Kotobukiya has managed this with their Bishoujo horror statue series. This one however, is a doll, and many horror fans scream with delight.

These horror icons joining Mattel's Monster High family is a great twist on these characters. The Grady Twins are quite similar to their original appearance, but fans of The Shining will get a kick out of these. Pennywise, on the other hand, is a complete remodel of the character. These dolls will be fun additions to any fans collection, and pre-orders are set to go live starting October 23. They immediately sold out on Mattel Creations here, but we could still see more go up on other sites.

"Will this pair of Skullector™ dolls come to play with you? Absolutely, we're glad you axed. These twin ghouls are forever looking for a friend, and you're checking in just in time. Straight from the hallways of the Overlook Hotel – and from the makers of Monster High™ – it's The Shining Grady Twins Skullector™ doll two-pack."

"Straight from the sewers of Derry, to your display case, this collector item is ready to feed off your fears and look fangtastic in the process. It is every nightmare you ever had, and your worst dream come true, complete with gore-geous fashion details like a satin bodice and collar to die for."