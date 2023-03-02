More Demon Slayer Figures Arriving at McFarlane Toys in 5" Scale The McFarlane Toys Winter Showcase is here with a nice assortment of new reveals including the announcement of Demon Slayer collectibles

The McFarlane Toys Winter Showcase continues as even more Demon Slayer collectibles are on the way. Fans have already seen 7" scale figures are on the way featuring Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Nezuko, which can be seen here. It looks like a new line of 5" figures is also on the way, similar to what McFarlane did for My Hero Academia and Avatar: The Last Airbender. These figures are simply detailed with very limited articulation, but this time four figures are heading our way. These figures include Tanjiro in his training Outfit, Nezuko, and the villain Muzan all in glories 5" format. Zenitsu, on the other hand, comes in a deluxe box with some Thunder Breathing effect pieces, adding to a nice diorama. These Demon Slayer figures are priced at $9.99 each, with the deluxe at $14.99 and all can be found here with an April 2023 release.

More Demon Slayer Collectibles are Coming to McFarlane

"A kindhearted boy who loves his family. Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them. He has an acute sense of smell which enables him to identify the weak spots in demons or other opponents he battles."

"Tanjiro's younger sister. After being attacked by a demon whose blood entered her body through an open wound, she became a demon herself. Even after becoming a demon, she protects Tanjiro and other humans. Before she was transformed, she was a gentle girl who loved her family."

"He joins the Demon Slayer Corps at the same time as Tanjiro. He has an acute sense of hearing, and can identify the sounds made by other people or demons. Zenitsu has zero confidence in himself and often talks self-deprecatingly. However, when he is scared to death, he falls asleep and his personality changes to a sharp-minded person."

"The one responsible for turning Nezuko into a demon, and so Muzan is Tanjiro's sworn enemy. Normally pretends to be a human."