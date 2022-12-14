Masters of the Universe Origin Space Sumo Debuts from Mattel

Mattel is back with another exclusive Mattel Creations figure for the very popular Masters of the Universe Origins line. It was not long ago that MOTU fans saw the return of Sun Man and his team. These characters have a deep history in the line and now, after 35 years, Space Sumo is returning back to action figure form. Sun Man's greatest ally is back and ready to help save the universe once again with a new updated sculpt. Like like the other Origins figure, Sumo is packed in the iconic and classic retro style packaging. Coming in at 5.5" high, Space Sumo features 16 points of articulation and comes with sword, removable mask, and new Masters of the Universe mini-comic. These Mattel Creations exclusive figures are always a hit, and Space Sumo will be a fun new addition to any fan's collection. Pre-orders are live right here, with our hero set to release on or before January 31, 2023, and priced at $18.99. Stay tuned for more Masters of the Origins releases from Mattel as they are revealed.

Space Sumo Returns to Mattel After 35 Years

"Space Sumo joins our MOTU Origins line! When Akira Tanaka was chosen to be the Space Sumo, he inherited the combined mastery, wisdom, and fight of all the greatest warriors in history. With his telekinesis powers, Space Sumo can control anything with his willpower. He is Sun-Man's greatest ally and is ready to fight for fairness and equality throughout the universe!"

Masters of the Universe Origins Space Sumo™ Collector Figure

From the Rulers of the Sun: Sun Man Collection

Stands 5.5 inches tall

16 working joints for epic poses and displays

Comes with a sword, mask, and chest harness

Includes a mini MOTU comic book

Retro-style packaging