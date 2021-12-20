Naruto Uzumaki Receives 1/6th Scale Figure from threezero

The hit anime series Naruto is coming to threezero as they debut their newest 1/6th scale figure. Naruto Uzumaki is a powerful ninja that has been on a wild adventure, and now those adventures bring him to your home. Standing roughly 9.5" tall, this figure will have roughly 29 points of articulation and a nice set of accessories. For swappable parts, Naruto will come with three swappable faceplates with different expressions with serious, smiling, and even a surprised emotion. Threezero gave this ninja a fabric outfit that is highly detailed and captures the iconic anime character straight from the screen. As for accessories, Naruto will come with a necklace, frog wallet, waist bag, knife bag, two Kunai knives, four Shuriken, and a Rasengan effect. Priced at $149.99, collectors will not want to miss out on this 1/6th scale figure with pre-orders located here.

"Naruto Uzumaki is a naïve, exuberant and brave ninja who is the jinchūriki of the Nine-Tails since the day he was born. With the difficulties and hardships, he works extremely hard to gain Konohagakure's (Village Hidden in the Leaves) approval while chasing his dream to become a Hokage (leader of the village)."

"The Naruto – 1/6 Naruto Uzumaki collectible figure stands at approximately 9.5" (25cm) tall with 29 points of articulation and features three interchangeable expression face plates (one serious face, one smiling face, and one surprised face). The fabric costume includes an orange training suit and a pair of Ninja shoes with magnets. Accessories include one necklace, one frog wallet, one beige waist bag, two Kunai knives, one knife bag, four Shuriken, one Rasengan effect part and five pairs of interchangeable hands. SRP: 149 USD / 950 RMB / 1,160 HKD" ©️2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO.

