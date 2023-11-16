Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, NECA

NECA Announces Batman, Robin and Batgirl 66' Batarang Prop Replicas

NECA is back with a new set of collectible prop replicas as they return to 1966 with Batman and the bat family with some batarangs

Article Summary NECA releases Batman 1966 TV series Batarang prop replicas.

Collection includes Batman, Robin, and Batgirl's screen-accurate Batarangs.

Batman's Batarang is 15" long; Robin and Batgirl’s are 10" and foldable.

Available for purchase on NECA’s store with a February 2024 release.

To the Batcave! NECA is back with a delightful new set of replica props from the world of Batman. More specifically, from the hit 1966 television series Batman. Adam West is back as the Caped Crusader for a wacky new set of adventures, and he has brought the Bat Family along for the ride. NECA has announced that new Batman Batarnags replicas are on the way, not just for Etheria Dark Knight but for Robin and Batgirl. These DC Prop Replicas are screen accurate, have the ability to fold in half, and will come with their own cords to transform each into grappling hooks. Batman's Batarang comes in at 15" long, with Robin and Batgirls coming in at 10" long, but all three are packed and crafted to perfection. The Caped Crusader gets his own release while Batgirl and Robin are bundled together for a nice 2-Pack. DC Comics and Batman 1966 fans can find both on the NECA store with the solo release for $30 here and the 2-Pack for $45 here with a February 2024 release.

Batman 1966 Batarang Replica

"NECA's DC Prop Replica line expands to include more items from the beloved 1966 Batman television series. This campy classic TV show brought the adventures of the dynamic duo to life with puns galore and plenty of Bat-Gadgets. Get your own screen-accurate replica of Batman's iconic Batarang! It measures 15 inches when open and folds in half. Attach the included cord and transform it into a grappling hook! Closed box packaging."

Batgirl and Robin's 1966 Batarangs 2-Pack

"NECA's DC Prop Replica line expands to include more items from the beloved 1966 Batman television series. This campy classic TV show brought the adventures of the dynamic duo to life with puns galore and plenty of Bat-Gadgets. Get your own screen-accurate replica of Robin's Batarang and Batgirl's Batarang in this prop replica two-pack! Each measures 10 inches when open and folds in half. Attach the included cords and transform them into grappling hooks! Closed box packaging."

