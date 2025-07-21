Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, predator

NECA Brings Back 1/4 Scale City Predator Figure from Predator 2

NECA is bringing back some pretty legendary 1/4 scale collectibles as they enter the jungle with the Predator once again

Article Summary NECA reissues the iconic 1/4 scale City Hunter Predator from Predator 2 with new LED features

Highly detailed, 20-inch-tall collectible boasts 25 points of articulation and an authentic movie design

Accessories include combi-stick spear, throwing disc, swappable hands, and magnetic net launcher

Pre-orders for the upgraded Predator 2 figure open now at $149.99, with release scheduled for Q4 2025

Predator 2 is the intense, urban follow-up to the 1987 classic, shifting the alien hunt from the jungle to the concrete jungle of Los Angeles. In this sequel, the Predator, dubbed the City Hunter, stalks gang members, drug cartels, and police officers during a violent heatwave. LAPD detective Mike Harrigan (played by Danny Glover) finds himself in the middle of the hunt as he unravels the mystery of brutal murders. He even finds himself face-to-face with the killer in a climactic one-on-one battle, earning himself a revolver from the Wild West. The City Hunter is deadlier, agile, and more experimental than the previous one, with new weapons being introduced to the hunt like the combi-stick, smart disc, and net gun. NECA has beautifully brought these Predators to life over the years, and now their 1/4 scale line is back with some updates.

The City Hunter is back, standing a mighty 20" tall and featuring roughly 25 points of articulation. The figure is based on the 1990 film Predator 2 and has a very accurate design. It comes with a spear, throwing disc, and swappable hands. This killer also features a magnetic net launcher and a gauntlet that opens. For this reissue, NECA has added LEDs to the figure. The mask's targeting system and gauntlet now light up, adding more detail to this sleek collectible. Collectors can pre-order the Predator 2 City Hunter 1/4 figure for $149.99 with a Q4 2025 release date.

Predator 2 – City Hunter Predator with LED Lights 1/4 Scale

"From the 1990 film Predator 2, this massive action figure marks the triumphant return of the City Hunter Predator to our 1/4 scale line! The action-packed sequel to the original movie moved the hunt to Los Angeles, where the Predator stalks his prey with deadly precision in a concrete jungle. Long out of production, the 1/4 scale City Hunter Predator has been updated to include LED lights in the mask's targeting system and a new left forearm gauntlet that flips open."

"The figure stands an impressive 20 inches tall and is entirely accurate to the movie design, has over 25 points of articulation and mesh body suit netting. The City Hunter Predator with interchangeable hands, shoulder plasma caster, satchel, throwing disc and combistick accessories. Uses button cell batteries, included."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!