NECA Debuts Dark Universe Exclusive Bride of Frankenstein Figure

Witness the horrors of the Dark Universe as some exclusive NECA figures that are Park Exclusive debut as special variants

Article Summary NECA unveils an exclusive Bride of Frankenstein figure for Universal's Dark Universe at Epic Universe Orlando.

The figure features unique orange and pink Pop-Art deco and is available only at Universal Studios and online.

Dark Universe immerses guests in the world of Universal Monsters, set in the sinister village of Darkmoor.

Fans can also collect exclusive figures of The Wolf Man, Creature, Dracula, and Frankenstein’s Monster.

The Bride of Frankenstein was introduced in 1935 as a sequel to Frankenstein. This movie easily left a mark on horror history with just minutes of her arrival on the screen. Portrayed by Elsa Lanchester, the Bride features electrified hair with white streaks and bandaged arms. She was supposedly created as a mate for the Monster, but upon seeing him, she was terrified and rejected him as well. The Bride emerged as a symbol of the time, defying expectations in the era, showing that there was more to a woman's role in cinema. Sadly, she was never given a full narrative arc, so to this day, she continues to have a mystery surrounding her character and her future. For now, the legacy of The Bride and the Universal Monsters gains new life with Universal Studios' Dark Universe.

Launched on May 22, 2025, within Epic Universe in Orlando, this themed park brings the horror of this monster world to life. Located in the eerie village of Darkmoor, guests enter through a crackling, electric portal to a fog‑shrouded world where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's experiments have unleashed chaos. The Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment is the centerpiece attraction, a high-tech ride featuring over a dozen lifelike animatronic figures. The Dark Universe also has exclusive collectibles, including The Bride of Frankenstein, who gets an exclusive repainted figure from NECA. While no accessories are included, The Bride features a new orange and pink Pop-Art themed deco. These new repainted monster figures do get their own box but come with a hefty theme park price of $48. Fans can find them at Universal Studios Dark Universe now or online, with The Wolf Man, the Creature, Dracula, and Frankenstein's Monster also getting releases.

Universal Monsters Bride of Frankenstein Articulated Figure

"Universal Monsters fully articulated figure of the Bride of Frankenstein. Features a colorful and detailed design, perfect for posing and displaying."

Universal exclusive NECA collaboration

Ages 3+

Molded plastic

Fully articulated

7" Height

Imported

