NECA Debuts Dimension X-Mas Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack

NECA has unveiled a new 4-pack as it is time to celebrate Dimension X-Mas with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Inspired by the 1994 live-action TMNT special "We Wish You a Turtle Christmas," capturing the festive spirit.

Features Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael with Santa hats, presents, and holiday lights.

Exclusive to Walmart in VHS-style packaging, complete with accessories like scarves, pizzas, and more.

NECA is continuing to expand its live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a new and special holiday 4-Pack. We Wish You a Turtle Christmas was a unique 1994 live-action TMNT holiday special that brought the festive spirit to the widely popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. Releasing as a short musical adventure, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael all return, and this time to celebrate the magical holidays. However, they realize that Master Splinter does not have a gift, and now the Turtles must race around New York City to find the perfect gift for their mentor.

This film was not received well, but it's a classic in the TMNT catalog, and now it comes to life with NECA. All four turtles are featured here in their live-action designs as they get into the holiday spirits with Santa hats, presents, holiday lights, and extra hands, and are packed in a VHS-style box. This holiday Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles release will be a Walmart Exclusive and will be coming soon, so stay tuned!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) – Dimension X-Mas Vacation

"It's holiday hysteria as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Christmas vacation veers off course to Dimension X! Get in the X-mas spirit with the Heroes in a Half Shell as they pay homage to classic holiday specials in this action figure 4-pack from NECA! Standing in 7-inch scale, these festive figures are sure to bring the yuletide cheer… and gasp! They have hinged jaws to add an extra level of expression and enjoyment to your collection."

"Their very merry accessories include Santa hats, scarves with wire inserts for dynamic holiday party poses, and soft goods leg warmers to keep the cold-blooded reptiles warm during the holiday season. Plus, extra hands, presents, tangled Christmas lights, sewer lid, framed pizza, bell, and skateboard! Comes in collector-friendly VHS-inspired packaging. Coming soon to Walmart Toy Catalog!

